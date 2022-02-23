Heavy rains hit Petrópolis again; Civil Defense activates sirens in all districts – News

The Civil Defense once again triggered the sirens of all districts of Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro, after the city recorded heavy rains in the early afternoon of this Tuesday (22).

Videos recorded by residents show flooded streets in the Mosela neighborhood. According to the agency, floods have already been recorded on Bingen Street, in the neighborhood of the same name, and military personnel are on site to support the population. Traffic is blocked in the area.

The Civil Defense warned that these conditions are expected to persist throughout the afternoon and evening of today and advised the population to pay attention to the warnings, which can be updated.

In case of an emergency, residents should call the Civil Defense on 199 or the Fire Department on 193.



One week after the storm that hit the city, 186 deaths were confirmed. Since then, more than 1,300 occurrences caused by the rains have already been registered by the Civil Defense in the municipality. At least 875 people are homeless.

Last week’s tragedy became the largest in the history of Petropolissurpassing that of 1988, which left 171 dead.







* Intern at R7under the supervision of Bruna Oliveira