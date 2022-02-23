Heineken announces millionaire investment in São Paulo

THE Dutch giant Heineken announced millionaire investment in São Pauloas disclosed on the SP Government website.

Initially, the resource was intended for updates on some breweries in the state.

Heineken in Sao Paulo

The Amsterdam brewery, founded in 1863, will allocate R$ 320 million in the São Paulo region.

In this sense, the factories in Campos do Jordão, Araraquara, Itu and Jacareí will undergo modernization.

In addition, the value will also serve for more sustainability actions and good environmental practices in breweries.

In addition, as highlighted by the state government, jobs will be created on site, with the investment.

To thank Heineken for the investment of R$ 320 million here in the State of SP. It’s more investment, more jobs, more income, more taxes and more development. And what I highlight at this moment, in addition to investments, is the example of sustainability João Doria, Governor of SP

Recently, the manufacturer had given up on a plant in Pedro Leopoldo, MG.

About Heineken

Heineken International is a brewery company founded in the Netherlands in 1863.

Today, the company has approximately 140 breweries in several countries, employing thousands of people and with a billionaire profit.

In addition, it is among one of the largest companies in this field in the world, along with AbInBev and Sab Miller, for example.

