Home and outdoor workouts lead fitness trends for 2022 – 02/22/2022

Watches that go beyond the hours and calculate steps taken, calories burned and even hours of sleep are increasingly popular. It’s no wonder that these “wearable” tech devices — called wearables — take the top spot on the list of fitness trends for 2022.

Formulated annually by the North American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), the current selection was evaluated by 4,500 professionals in the field, distributed in different countries, including Brazil. The final version ranked 20 modalities and technologies most likely to be trending for the coming year. In the top 10 are:

1) Wearable technologies;

2) Home gyms;

3) Outdoor exercises;

4) Strength training with free weights;

5) Exercises for weight loss;

6) Personal training (individualized training);

7) HIIT Exercises (High Intensity Interval Training);

8) Bodyweight exercises;

9) Classes with live or on-demand online exercises;

10) Health/wellness coaching.

According to Alexandra Gaspar, a physiatrist at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, who works with physical activity and health prevention, the advancement of technologies has helped a lot in the use of “wearable” devices in the practice of physical exercises.

“Applications and wearables have brought a little more security and monitoring to patients”, he says.

This is the first time that these devices have stood out at the top of the list since they entered the selection in 2016. Although professionals initially questioned the sensitivity of collecting the information, this does not seem to be a problem now.

In addition to simpler data such as step counts, there are wearables capable of assessing blood pressure, oxygen saturation, body temperature, breathing rate and even checking the electrical activity of the user’s heart.

Impact of the pandemic

On the list of trends for 2021, online workouts ranked first, and the reason was clear: the covid-19 pandemic required people to receive activity guidance differently. This year, this modality dropped to 9th position, but having a gym at home remains in the spotlight, in second place.

“The pandemic certainly had an impact for several reasons: fear, need due to the lockdown, practicality, many people at home office, convenience and the fact that many professionals who previously only attended in person and then had to make adaptations”, he explains. Gaspar.

Even with the decrease in cases of covid-19, and the possibility of greater coexistence, people may not want to return to closed gyms so quickly.

Third in trends is outdoor exercise, which ranges from park activities to hiking excursions. According to information from the ACSM, this modality occupied the 4th place in the 2021 list – an advance since 2010, when it appeared for the first time, in the 25th position.

With the advance of vaccination, life tends to go back to face-to-face activities, but part of the trend of wearables and home exercises should remain, according to the physiatrist.

“We will still need more studies, with greater follow-up [acompanhamento], using these technologies to better assess their impact on health and disease control. It will also be important to analyze whether activities carried out over long distances, without direct supervision, can increase the number of musculoskeletal injuries or other complications. I believe that, in any case, technology came to aggregate and we have to use it as our ally”, he argues.