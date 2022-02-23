Honda City hatch is launched; see prices, versions and first impressions – 02/23/2022

Honda officially launched this Wednesday (23) one of its main bets for the Brazilian market: the hatch version of the premium compact City, which arrives to replace the Fit both in the production line, in Itirapina (SP), and in the range of products – although the small MPV still exists in other markets.

The car arrives in two versions, EXL and Touring. Unlike the sedan, it will not have the most basic variant, EX. The first units will begin to be delivered to pre-sale customers in March, when regular production of the hatch begins, at prices of R$114,200 and R$122,600, respectively, in Brazil.

As far as the look is concerned, Honda has kept the most inventive approach in recent years and bet on a very modern design for the hatch – and in part for the sedan, as they share the lines. Highlight for the rear, which gained a more youthful grip than there was in the Fit.

The only visual difference in what is shared with the sedan in terms of design is in the front grille. While the three volumes have horizontal bars on the upper grille that cut the background of the brand’s symbol, in the hatch the company opted for the beehive style, which enhances the sporty style.

Equipments

From the entry-level EXL version, the City hatch has a face key with push-button start, a multimedia center with an 8″ screen and wireless connection to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, in addition to six airbags and a reversing camera.

There is also an LED flashlight, tire pressure sensor, 16″ alloy wheels with the same design chosen for the sedan, fog lights, shift paddles behind the steering wheel and traction and stability controls, in addition to ramp start assistant.

Finally, the EXL features black leather seats, a semi-virtual and configurable panel with a 7″ color screen, rear parking sensor and the Lane Watch, which uses a camera under the right exterior mirror that is activated by turning on the arrow. to the right to eliminate a possible blind spot.

In the top Touring version, in addition to all the EXL items, there are Full-LEDs headlamps, including fog lights, parking sensor also at the front and Honda Sensing, a package of active and passive safety technologies that debuted on the Brasil in the Accord and then arrived at the CR-V and the Civic.

It includes autonomous emergency braking, lane departure reader with lane centering and steering wheel correction, adaptive cruise control and automatic high beam, which returns to the normal beam in the event of a vehicle ahead or oncoming.

Image: Simon Plestenjak/UOL

First impressions

The general lines of the City hatch are beautiful and make more sense than those of the Fit to seek a younger audience, and no longer a family profile that replaced MPVs with SUVs like the WR-V and HR-V.

At the rear it somewhat resembles the lines of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, but has more details, especially within the taillights. At the front, the aggressiveness of the lines matches the rest.

Internally, the finish is good, but it’s not exquisite or super refined, despite the more than R$120,000 charged for the top version. There is a lot of plastic, but with textures and qualities that, at some points, are even deceiving to be another material.

The only highlight in this regard is the care not to exaggerate the glossy black finish (Black Piano), leaving it only for the frame of the air conditioning vents and the multimedia center, in addition to a strip on the dashboard in front of the passenger.

The seats accommodate the occupants well and have manual adjustments for distance and height, as well as the steering wheel. In order not to orphan the old Fit customers who liked the Magic Seat system for handling the seats, the City hatch kept the technology that allows the passenger and rear seats to work in order to transport large items inside the car.

The interior space is good enough for four adults of good stature to travel in comfort, both in the front and in the back. The car has a good amount of storage and well positioned.

The driving position is very pleasing and the car has some features that are part of Honda’s DNA: firm suspension and precise steering with good calibration, which popularized the Civic among younger drivers than the Corolla, for example.

With new shock absorbers, with hydraulic stop, Honda was able to mitigate those dry bumps and the noise that seemed to be destroying everything under the car on bad pavement or potholes that are common on Brazilian streets and roads.

The engine is the same as the sedan, the new 1.5 with direct fuel injection, dual variable valve timing and Honda’s i-VTEC system.

This engine develops 126 hp at 6,200 rpm and up to 15.8 mkgf. Power is always the same with ethanol or gasoline, but the torque changes with fossil fuel to 15.5 mkgf, always at 4,600 rpm, regardless of what’s in the 39.5 liter tank.

The reported consumption of the City hatch is 9.1 km/l and 13.3 km/l in the city and 10.5 km/l and 14.8 km/l on the highway, with ethanol and gasoline, respectively.

In practice, the engine that comes associated with a new CVT gearbox made the car smarter than the previous one. Especially in the urban circuit sprints, the behavior has improved well.

On the road, it performs well, but no big surprises. The CVT exchange takes away much of the agile response when associated with an aspirated engine, but according to Honda, its clientele did not care about so much performance at the expense of consumption.

When packaged, the City hatch does well on the road, but there’s no way to expect sporty performance on par with the car’s design.

Image: Simon Plestenjak/UOL

