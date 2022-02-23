Honda introduces new NC 750X and DCT shift version

Honda has just introduced the new NC 750X with significant structural and technological changes. For Brazil, the big news is the DCT automated exchange version, which will be imported from Japan.

But the changes to the NC 750X were profound and go beyond the adoption of the DCT shifter, which has been around for some time in other markets. The design is more modern and, according to Honda, also more aerodynamically functional.

In addition to being more beautiful and powerful, the NC 750X also arrives completely renewed. (Photo: Publicity)

New Honda design

The lines of the NC 750X became more evident with more angles and air passages, which not only beautify it, but also have an aerodynamic function. Now the rider’s protection is greater and the side deflectors, in addition to improving engine cooling, divert hot air from the rider’s legs.

Honda NC 750X: lots of news

In addition to being much prettier, the NC 750X is 13 kilos lighter too, just the chassis has lost 1.8 kilos. Honda developed the chassis with a design that allowed the repositioning of the battery and fuel tank, to improve weight distribution.

It was also designed to expand the internal compartment for objects by one liter (where the fuel tank is located on traditional motorcycles), now the capacity is 23 liters.

The new chassis design also made it possible to lower the seat by 3 cm, improving the footing on the ground, also helping shorter riders in maneuvering and parking the bike.

Engine power and exhaust

The engine gained redesigned pistons and the balancer system was also modified. The power system was revised and became more generous, as was the exhaust system, which gained a more modern and efficient catalytic converter.

The catalytic converter offers faster gas output and greater back pressure, showing improved torque and allowing more incisive responses at low and medium speeds.

Modifications to the engine and exhaust system have given it a power increase of the order of 7%, that is, 4.1 hp more, now it delivers 58.6 hp at 6,750 rpm and the engine cut-off zone has increased by 500 rpm. .

The electronic controls now have four riding modes (Standard, Sport, Rain and User) that affect traction control, engine braking and power delivery. In User mode it is possible to adjust the parameters separately.

Now the NC 750X has an assisted and slipper clutch that, according to Honda engineers, has a 20% lighter drive, in addition to allowing sudden downshifts without locking the rear wheel.

The standard version, in addition to the red one, will also be available in white.

Exchange

The engineers opted to shorten the first three gears of the transmission to give more impetus to the throttle response during sprints, improving urban use. The last three gears have been lengthened to maintain good fuel consumption and lower engine speed at higher speeds with less vibration.

Suspensions and brakes

Both the front and rear suspension have been recalibrated and now both have 120 m of travel. At the front the forks are Show DBV (Dual Bending Valve), which have spring preload adjustments on the left unit and hydraulics on the right.

The brakes were maintained, consisting of a 320 mm diameter disc at the front, bit by a two-piston caliper, at the rear the disc has 240 mm and a single-piston caliper, both assisted by ABS.

Accessories

Honda will offer a series of accessories for the owners of the new NC 750X, among them the following stand out: center stand, top case and rigid side saddlebags, side protector and headlamp. All can be purchased separately.

Honda will offer a series of accessories for those looking to hit the road with the NC 750X.

Version with DCT exchange

Honda has had success with the launch of the Africa Twin with an automated, dual-clutch transmission, known as the DCT. Now the wing brand brings to Brazil the NC 750X with this technology, a version that already exists in Europe and, believe me, according to Honda it sells more than the mechanical transmission version.

The new NC 750X in a standard version (mechanical transmission) should arrive at dealerships at the end of February, beginning of March with a suggested price of R$ 46,700 (+ shipping). Available colors will be red and blue.

The DCT exchange version has not yet been priced and should arrive in Brazil, imported from Japan at the end of April, beginning of May. The DCT version of the NC 750X will be available in red and white.