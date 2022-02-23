Honda NC 750X 2022 with manual transmission hits stores in March for R$ 49,700 – 02/22/2022

The new Honda NC 750X arrives at the brand’s dealerships in early March in red and blue with a price from R$ 47,900, but only the version with the manual transmission. Completely renewed, the new generation of the crossover became lighter, more powerful and technological, and also about 11% more expensive than the previous model.

The DCT version, with a dual-clutch transmission and automated shifts, also promised for this year, should only reach the Dream network, dealerships that sell Honda’s high-cylinder motorcycles, from the end of next month or in April, but its price has not yet been set. The NC 750X DCT will be available in white and red.

What has changed in the NC 750X 2022

The 2022 Honda NC 750X has undergone a complete overhaul. starting with design. The model received new fairings and an unprecedented optical set, with LED. The windshield got higher and the dashboard is also new. Visually, the crossover is more imposing and elegant.

NC 750X 2022 gained new optical assembly and larger windshield Image: Disclosure

The model also received a new frame, which reduced the weight from 210 kg to 197 kg in the version with conventional transmission. With an altered design, it was possible to expand the capacity of the compartment, which is where the fuel tank is normally located, to 23 liters – the space to store a helmet or a small backpack is one of the NC’s great differentials.

Another good news of the NC 750X 2022 is the engine that was about 4 hp more powerful. With changes in valve commands and improvement in the intake and exhaust, according to Honda, the parallel twin went from 54.5 hp at 6,250 rpm, in the current version, to 58.6 hp at 6,750 rpm.

Two-cylinder, 745 cm³ engine has undergone internal changes and offers more power: 58.6 hp at 6,750 rpm Image: Disclosure

The model also gained electronic accelerator. The new technology has allowed the adoption of four riding modes – Rain, Normal and Sport, in addition to a customizable one – that change the power delivery and engine braking and the level of traction control actuation, the new electronic systems of the crossover 750cc from Honda.

Marketplace

Although the Honda NC 750X has no direct competitors, as it is a motorcycle with unique characteristics, mainly because it uses an engine derived from the Honda Fit, very economical, but with low revs, it disputes consumer preference with models that have the same proposal. crossover.

Case of the Kawasaki Versys 650, currently on sale for R$ 47,490. Powered by a two-cylinder, but more powerful and that rotates higher – 69 hp at 8,500 rpm – the Versys 650 also uses 17-inch alloy wheels and has long-travel suspensions.

NC 750X with manual transmission will be sold in blue and red colors; the DCT version will be available in white and red options Image: Disclosure

The Kawasaki crossover, however, is outdated in Brazil. The version sold here still doesn’t have the new look or traction control of the model launched at the Milan Motor Show in November last year. Its price, however, is competitive when compared to the new NC 750X.

Another NC competitor is the BMW F 750GS. Also equipped with a two-cylinder engine, but with 850 cc and 77 hp of power, the F 750 GS offers a good electronic package, but costs much more: R$ 60,900.