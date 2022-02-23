Horizon Forbidden West received an update • Eurogamer.pt

The last few days have been a lot of work for Guerrilla Games, in an attempt to respond to all requests from players, analyzing complaints related to their AAA Horizon Forbidden West, in order to correct the problems detected.

“Patch 1.05 for Horizon Forbidden West will be released today! Our team has been working hard to address some of the issues you have reported, and will continue to review issues and feedback from our community.”

Forbidden West received an update today, 1005, it’s 451.7 MB on PlayStation 5. You can expect to fix some issues, related to main and side quests, activities in the world of Forbidden West, gameplay tweaks, general performance improvements, etc. .

Image-related issues, both in Performance mode and Quality mode, have not yet been fully addressed. It’s good to know that the flickering in Quality mode has been corrected, at least that’s what the studio says, whenever HDR was activated, there was an excess of sharpness in the image.

Regarding the visual issues in Performance mode, nothing has been done, unfortunately. Guerrilla Games says they are working to resolve this issue, which is one of their top priorities right now. This seems to be a more complicated problem to solve, as it should be related to the game’s resolution in this mode and even the implementation of dynamic resolution by checkerboard.

“The team is investigating with high priority several graphical issues reported by players regarding flickering, sharpness and screen saturation when moving the camera.”

Interestingly, Guerrilla Games, when referring to “various graphical issues reported by players regarding flickering, sharpness and screen saturation when moving the camera”, does not directly relate them to Performance mode, which is where many players complain in terms of visuals. We don’t have a straightforward approach to each view, whether it’s Performance or Quality.