How to sleep well in summer? Check tips | health

Summer is a great season for those who like to stay active, as the days are longer and can make us more willing to do outdoor activities. However, high temperatures require some care and can also disrupt the night’s sleep, which impairs daily tasks and training performance.

Sleep and sports performance

Endocrinologist Roberto Zagury, a member of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology (SBEM), warns that one of the main risks of exercising in the summer is dehydration.

– If the person exercises in places with high temperature and does not adequately replace water, there is a high risk of dehydration, which is one of the main factors of worsening performance in the athlete. It’s a simple thing, but underappreciated by both sportsmen and the general public. People usually leave to drink water, when they are already thirsty and when the body feels thirsty, there has already been a very large water loss. The body only activates the protection mechanism, which is thirst, when it has already lost a very large amount of water and performance has already been compromised. And the problem is not just the hot environment, but also inappropriate clothing. – explains the endocrinologist.

Zagury points out that During exercises under the sun, such as running events, in addition to drinking water, it is important that athletes also pour cold water on the head, neck and torso to avoid the increase in body temperature, which affects sports performance..

Several studies show how a quality night’s sleep is essential to achieve good sports performance. But how does our sleep cycle work? Basically it is divided into four phases:

The first stage of non-REM sleep

This phase is when the transition from wakefulness to light sleep occurs and lasts for a few minutes. The heart beats get slower and the muscle relaxation process begins.

This stage happens when light sleep is gaining depth, and can last from 10 minutes to an hour. Here, brain activity slows down and the person is less susceptible to external stimuli.

At this stage, deep sleep occurs, which can last from 20 to 40 minutes. She is very important for us to wake up more willing.

Already at this stage, brain waves, breathing, heart rate and blood pressure increase to a rhythm close to when we are awake. This sleep phase can last from 10 minutes to an hour.

The sleep cycle is not uniform and throughout the night it is possible to go through several cycles, which can have different durations, but on average they last about 90 minutes each.

According to Marco Túlio de Mello, representative of the Physical Education Council of the Brazilian Sleep Association, the third stage of sleep is one of the most important for athletes’ sports performance.

– We have deep sleep, or stage 3 non-REM sleep, and it is extremely important for our GH recovery and our anabolic process. In addition, REM sleep helps us in the process of memory consolidation, attention and concentration. So not having an adequate amount of sleep cycles causes us to not recover. There is no good physical recovery and the body does not do anabolization properly and also affects the athlete’s attention, something fundamental for his performance – explains Marco Túlio.

Zagury highlights the impact of the amount of hours slept by athletes on the risk of injuries, as drowsiness and lack of concentration can lead to injuries and interfere with the training program.

– There are several hormonal changes that can happen when a person reverses the pattern of sleep and wakefulness, that is, when they change day to night. An example: people who work at night and sleep during the day, such as security professionals, nurses, doctors with night shifts, change their metabolic, hormonal and physiological environment and are more likely to develop excess weight, pre-diabetes, diabetes, high blood pressure high and increased cardiovascular risk – comments.

The endocrinologist also cites as an example a study carried out with NBA players that shows that athletes who use social media the most until very late at night convert less shots into free throws.

– The study with the players of the professional basketball league shows that the less you sleep, the lower the level of attention. It is not only a physical, muscular, functional and physiological aspect, but also a cognitive aspect. When you sleep poorly, attention is lower and high-performance sports demand a very high level of attention from the athlete, even in the final moments of the match, when there is still physical exhaustion – explains Roberto Zagury.

The professional explains that inadequate sleep can be harmful to the circadian rhythm, that is, the natural fluctuation of hormones that exist in the body. In our body there are small biological clocks in each of the organs, for example, pancreas, liver, skeletal muscle, and when you sleep poorly you can mess up this biological clock.

And if you have trouble sleeping at night and think that taking a few naps throughout the day can help, know that this is not the case. Even if you feel rested, sleep at these times will not be of good quality.

– Sleeping during the day is not the same as sleeping at night, so if you change the day to night or even don’t have a regular sleep, that is, one day you sleep very late and the other wake up very late, the quality of sleep will not be Good. If this happens frequently, it will contribute negatively to recovery, because the person will not go into deep sleep – explains Marco Túlio.

6 tips to sleep well in summer

Check out some tips to have a peaceful night and feel ready the next day.

Marco Túlio Mello, member of the Brazilian Sleep Association, emphasizes that hydration is essential to have a good night’s sleep during the season. But the important thing is not to drink water only close to bedtime, but to maintain hydration throughout the day.

2. Keep the environment cool (as much as possible)

The ABSono representative also comments on the importance of sleeping in a thermoneutral environment, that is, with a temperature close to 21 to 23ºC. Even if sweating occurs during sleep, this loss of heat from the body contributes to deep sleep. There are several options to leave the room with a milder temperature: use air conditioning, fans or even leave the windows open for natural ventilation.

3. Pay attention to air humidity

It is very common, in some periods of the summer, for the air humidity to be relatively lower. According to the World Health Organization – WHO, when the air humidity index is below 30%, health risks increase and can cause physical discomfort and respiratory diseases. Marco Túlio warns that the use of humidifiers must be done with care, because leaving the environment very humid, makes it difficult for the body to sweat and generates discomfort.

The ideal is to use the device for three to four hours, because leaving the humidifier on all day, the environment can become very humid and favor the proliferation of fungi and mites, which generates discomfort mainly for allergic people. You can turn it on a few hours before bed, or leave it a little way away from the bed if you keep it on overnight.

If you don’t have a humidifier, you can use a wet towel on a chair or near the head of the bed, as the evaporation of water from the towel helps humidify the air. Placing a basin with water is also an option that improves the humidity of the air during sleep, but remember to change the water every night and keep the basin sanitized.

4. Take a shower before bed

A good alternative to balance your body temperature is to take a cool shower before going to bed, so you feel less hot when you fall asleep.

Another important item is to always wear fresh clothes, with light fabrics so as not to heat up the body during the night. Opt for fabrics like cotton, viscose and microfiber that allow your skin to breathe. In addition, choose comfortable, malleable pieces that do not compromise your movement during sleep.

6. Eat light foods

Especially at meals close to bedtime, opt for lighter foods so that your body metabolizes substances properly before going to sleep. Having an adequate diet directly impacts the quality of sleep and during the summer, opting for fruits or lighter meals help both hydration and bedtime.

And two tips that are valid for any time of year:

Avoid using screens such as cell phones, computers or TV close to bedtimeas the blue light from electronics can confuse your biological clock and inhibit the production of melatonin, a fundamental hormone for a good night’s sleep. And also avoid exercising too close to bedtime, as your metabolism continues to accelerate even after the activity is over and this can make you alert and affect the relaxation of your body. Opt for relaxing activities like meditation, reading or even listening to music.