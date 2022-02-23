Hubble records the incredible merger of three galaxies

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope recorded a breathtaking scene: in the image, it is possible to see the approach of three distinct galaxies, which are on their way to becoming a single giant galaxy.

The group formed by the three galaxies is called IC 2431. The merger is taking place 681 million light-years away from Earth, in the constellation Cancer.

The image was unveiled as part of the Galaxy Zoo citizen science project, which enlisted the help of more than 100,000 volunteers to classify 900,000 images of previously unanalyzed galaxies. According to NASA, the program allowed astronomers to complete years of work in just 175 days.

Galactic mergers are common throughout the Universe. The Milky Way itself is a collection of several galaxies – and it appears to be heading towards merging with Andromeda within the next 4.5 billion years.

The clash between galaxies represents a birth. This is because the condensed gas resulting from the collision makes room for the formation of new stars.

Furthermore, the researchers believe that during the galactic merger, the black holes in each object also end up merging, forming just one supermassive black hole. But gravitational wave signals pointing to the phenomenon were never captured.

In any case, the meeting of the three galaxies recorded by Hubble should help scientists to understand the growth and evolution of massive galaxies and, consequently, the constant change of the Universe. The observations may also be useful for understanding the formation of the Milky Way itself.