Hubble shows off one of James Webb’s peculiar first targets

This space telescope image Hubblefrom NASA/ESA, shows the object Arp 298, an impressive pair of interacting galaxies. Arp 298 – which comprises the galaxies NGC 7469 and IC 5283 – lies about 200 million light-years from Earth in the constellation of Pegasus. The larger of the two galaxies pictured here is the barred spiral galaxy NGC 7469, and IC 5283 is its diminutive companion. NGC 7469 also houses a supermassive black hole active and a bright ring of star clusters.









