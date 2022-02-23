I will fight to protect life, says Bolsonaro about decriminalizing abortion in Colombia – 02/22/2022 – World

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) reacted this Tuesday (22) to the news that Colombia has decriminalized abortion until the 24th week of pregnancy and said he will fight to “protect the lives” of Brazilian children.

“May God watch over the innocent lives of Colombian children, now subject to being taken with the consent of the State in their mothers’ wombs until their 6th month of pregnancy, without the slightest chance of defence,” the president wrote on Twitter. “As far as I’m concerned, I’ll fight to the end to protect the lives of our children.”

The conservative agenda is one of the main themes of Bolsonaro’s campaign, which has always been against abortion. During the 2018 campaign, he even said that if Congress one day passed a law that makes abortion more flexible, he would veto the proposal if he were president.

The president is close to the evangelical electorate and should seek re-election this year, but large churches are already showing signs that they can disembark from Bolsonarism. In polls of voting intentions, the current president is behind former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Bolsonaro reacted to the decision of the Colombian Constitutional Court that, on Monday (21), stated that no Colombian pregnant woman can be tried for an abortion performed until the 24th week of pregnancy.

The decision was taken by five votes in favor and four against, removing abortion from the list of crimes in the Colombian Penal Code — when performed within that period.

Colombian President Iván Duque, also a conservative and Bolsonaro ally, called the decision of his country’s court “atrocious”.

“We are facing a decision that concerns the entire Colombian society, and five people cannot propose something as atrocious for the nation as allowing a life to be interrupted up to six months of gestation,” he said in a statement released on Tuesday. According to the president, the decision could transform abortion into a contraception mechanism.

Duque asked Congress to resume the discussion on the practice within the legislature, which had been stalled for years. In theory, legislators could modify the court’s decision with the support of a majority against abortion, which at the moment seems unlikely given the advance of progressive agendas.

The decision makes Colombia the top country in South America, in terms of population, to decriminalize the procedure — and the third major Latin American nation to do so in just over a year, along with Mexico and Argentina. It is also the first Latin American country in which this took place under a right-wing government, such as that of Duque (although the decision was not made by him, but by the courts).

In the Mexican case, decriminalization is national, but states regulate the appeal according to decisions taken by local parliaments. Argentina passed through Congress a law on abortion only by the woman’s will until the 14th week of pregnancy, which can be performed in clinics and public hospitals, free of charge.

In Latin America, abortion is still allowed and legalized in Cuba, Uruguay and Guyana.