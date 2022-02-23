Ibovespa rises 1.04% and closes close to 113 thousand points; dollar has lowest value in 7 months

The Brazilian stock exchange operated throughout the day in positive territory and expanded higher in the last hours of trading, after sanctions on Russia announced today by US President Joe Biden. The penalties prohibit US financial institutions from transacting with Russian banks and extend to Russian sovereign debt.

The speech was well received by the market, with a positive reaction from stock exchanges around the world and the Brazilian market followed suit. The Ibovespa closed up 1.04%, at 112,891 points, after oscillating between 111,727 and 113,314. The financial volume was R$ 29.4 billion.

According to Roberto Attuch, CEO of Ohmresearch, the penalty package announced by Joe Biden in a speech this afternoon was “lukewarm”. “Russia is used and prepared to live with sanctions and has complete contempt for what they think of it in the international community,” he says.

The three biggest increases in the index at closing were Fleury (FLRY3), up 8.23%, followed by Grupo Soma (SOMA3) and Cogna (COGN3), which rose 7.32% and 7.05%, respectively.

The negative highlights were Banco Inter (BIDI11) and Americanas (AMER3), which fell by 9.62% and 5.40%, respectively, followed by Embraer (EMBR3) with a drop of 4.63%. Banco Inter’s fourth quarter 2021 corporate result was below estimates and Americanas’ shares still suffer from the suspension of operations on its websites last weekend.

The dollar was once again impacted by the foreign flow on the stock market and the global rise in commodities, with the worsening of the crisis between Russia and Ukraine. The American currency closed down 1.07%, at R$5.0521, after oscillating between R$5.0451 and R$5.0976. It was the lowest price since the beginning of July last year.

The futures yield curve rose in block: DIF23, +0.07 pp, to 12.43%; DIF25, +0.05 pp, at 11.40%; DIF27, +0.04 pp, at 11.26%; DIF29, +0.02 pp, at 11.40%

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on the return of the President’s Day holiday, reflecting the increase in international tensions with the risk of a war in Eastern Europe. The Dow Jones closed down 1.41%, at 33,597 points; the S&P 500 fell 1.02% to 4,304 points; Nasdaq fell 1.23% to 13,381 points.

