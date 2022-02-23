‘If it were me, the Ukrainian crisis would not have happened’, says Donald Trump | World

Former US President Donald Trump added fuel to the already tense atmosphere of the Ukrainian crisis by criticizing, on Tuesday (22), the way his successor, Joe Biden, has been dealing with tensions between the Russia and the West.

Trump highlighted his closeness to Vladimir Putin, assuring that the Russian president “never” would have acted like this under his rule.

“If managed well, there would be absolutely no reason for the crisis in Ukraine to unfold in this way,” the former US president said in a statement.

“I know Vladimir Putin very well and he would never have done what he is doing now under the Trump administration, no way!” he exclaimed, reacting to the Russian president’s order to send troops into two separatist areas of Ukraine.

Donald Trump’s closeness to Vladimir Putin was the target of strong opposition from the opposition during the Republican’s term. Trump, who dreams of the possibility of running again for the White House, also described as “weak” the sanctions adopted so far by the Biden administration.

“They are insignificant compared to the invasion of a country and land strategically located”, accused the former president. “Putin is not only getting what he always wanted, but he is getting richer and richer with the oil and gas boom,” Trump added.

After the first cautious sanctions, specifically targeting pro-Russian breakaway territories in Ukraine, the White House promised to strengthen its response against Moscow. President Joe Biden announced that he will address the issue in a speech scheduled for Tuesday night.

NATO expects large-scale attack

3 of 5 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg — Photo: Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg — Photo: Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP

Meanwhile, NATO expects a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine and has put its reaction force on alert to defend its allies, Atlantic Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Tuesday.

“Everything suggests that Russia is planning a massive attack on Ukraine” after sending troops to the pro-Russian breakaway Donbas territories in the east of the country, Stoltenberg said after an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine commission at Alliance headquarters. in Brussels.

Putin says peace accords no longer exist

4 of 5 Putin during a speech on Russian TV this Monday (21). — Photo: Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS Putin during a speech on Russian TV this Monday (21). — Photo: Sputnik/Alexey Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

After a speech in which he recognized the pro-Russian separatist areas in eastern Ukraine, the Russian president spoke again on Tuesday. “The Minsk accords no longer exist, we recognize the DNR and LNR,” he said, using abbreviations for the breakaway regions in Donetsk and Lugansk and citing the Western-backed peace accords. The statement came shortly after the Russian Senate authorized the deployment of troops out of Russia.

Putin has defended Ukraine’s demilitarization, citing the weaponry the country receives from its Western allies. “If our supposed partners are filling the Kiev authorities with modern weapons … then the most important point is, to some extent, the demilitarization of present-day Ukraine,” he said.

Moscow considered that the “best solution” to end the crisis over Ukraine would be for Kiev to give up its desire to join NATO. “The best solution to this issue would be for the authorities currently in power in Kiev to give up on joining NATO on their own and remain neutral,” Putin concluded.

European Union approves sanctions package

The 27 member states of the European Union (EU) unanimously approved on Tuesday a “sanctions package” against Russia, following Moscow’s decision to recognize separatist territories in eastern Ukraine.

5 of 5 Josep Borrell during a speech held this Tuesday (22) – Photo: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters Josep Borrell during a speech held on Tuesday (22) – Photo: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

“We have unanimously agreed on a first package of sanctions”, announced the head of French diplomacy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after the meeting of 27 foreign ministers. These sanctions “will greatly harm Russia”, added EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell.

The unveiling of the first Western sanctions against Russia, however, points to a limited impact so far, both for Moscow and for Western economies. Primarily targeting the Russian financial sector, these sanctions are “in line with the strategy of a gradual approach that excludes the energy sector,” Olivier Dorgans, a lawyer specializing in economic sanctions at Ashurst, told AFP. He highlights, however, Germany’s decision to suspend the Nord Stream II gas pipeline.

Europeans and British concentrated their first blows on Russian finances. “The banks targeted by British sanctions are relatively smaller,” notes Olivier Dorgans, noting that much Russian capital outside the country has already been repatriated as a preventive measure. Thus, ads targeting certain oligarchs and people involved in the conflict with Ukraine will also have a limited impact on the Russian economy.