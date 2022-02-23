In Kiev, fear mixes with the attempt not to think about a possible invasion of Ukraine – International

KIEV – “We are afraid, but life goes on”. This is how housewife Ivana Zubal, 46, sums up the feeling of being in Kiev in the midst of tension with the Russia.

On the streets of the capital of Ukrainethat the USA point to a possible attack target, there are no imminent signs of confrontation. The population tries to lead a normal life while on the other side of the border comes threats of invasion. And by one of the greatest war powers in the world.

Ivana was walking her dog in Mariinskyi Park, in front of the Ukrainian government palace, around 10 pm local time (5 pm in Brasilia), in the 4ºC cold of the European winter.

She avoids betting if Russia is indeed going to invade your countrys. “It’s a complicated situation, for many years”, he limits himself to saying. There was no reinforced security around the Ukrainian seat of power, where President Volodmyr Zelensky dispatches.

The Russian Senate has already approved the deployment of troops to the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine., after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized them as independent states. According to Putin, the intervention will not be immediate.

Despite the Russian military being about 700 kilometers away, restaurants are still busy in Kiev and traffic is considerable.

To understand Understand the crisis between Russia and NATO in Ukraine What started as an exchange of accusations in November last year has evolved into an international crisis with troop mobilization and diplomatic efforts.

Even with the cancellation of flights to and from the Ukrainian capital, the protocols for entering the country remain the same: proof of vaccination or negative test for covid-19.

In Kiev, the signs of the centuries-old relationship between Russia and Ukraine are evident. On the clocks at the Express Hotel near the city center, the exact times for Kiev and Moscow are displayed side by side – there is an hour difference.

Still in Mariinskyi Park, another symbol of the history of neighboring countries in tension. It is the statue of General Nikolai Vatutin, erected over the grave of the soldier who fought for the Red Army against the Nazis in World War II, when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union.

The risk of an armed confrontation is an uncomfortable question. “I prefer not to think about it,” says the receptionist, who prefers not to be identified.

For analyst William Alberque, from the International Institute for Strategic Studies, if Putin sends troops to the breakaway republics, there is a great risk that he will advance to Kiev.

Russian is spoken by most Ukrainians, even with Ukraine officially independent from Russia since the dissolution of the Soviet Union. A practice that comes from the times of union and is still maintained.