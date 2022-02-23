In Putin’s war in Ukraine, the US and NATO are not innocent bystanders; read the article – International

When a major conflict erupts like the one in Ukraine, journalists always ask themselves: “Where should I position myself?” Kiev? Moscow? Munich? Washington? In that case, my answer would not be one of those cities. The only place we could be to understand this war is inside the head of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin. He is the most powerful and unstoppable Russian leader since Stalinand the timing of this war is a product of his ambitions, strategies, and grievances.

But, having said all that, the U.S they are not exactly innocent peacekeepers.

As well? Putin sees Ukraine’s ambition to relinquish its sphere of influence as a strategic loss and a personal and national humiliation. In his Monday speech, Putin Literally Said Ukraine Cannot Claim Independence, instead being an integral part of Russia — its people are “linked to ours by blood and family ties”. And that’s why Putin’s assault on Ukraine’s freely elected government appears to be the geopolitical equivalent of an honor killing.

Putin is basically saying to Ukrainians (who seem more interested in joining the European Union than NATO): “You fell in love with the wrong guy. They will not get out of this with EU or NATO membership. And if I have to beat your government to death and drag you home, I will.”

It is an ugly and visceral message. Still, we have a context here that is relevant. Putin’s attachment to Ukraine is not just a matter of mystical nationalism.

In my opinion, this fire is stoked by two great embers. The first was the ill-advised US decision in the 1990s to expand NATO after (or even despite) the collapse of Soviet Union.

And the second, much bigger ember is Putin’s cynical use of this expansion of NATO closer to Russian borders, thus encouraging Russians to rally around him to hide the great failure of his leadership. Putin has completely failed to turn Russia into an economic model capable of actually attracting its neighbors rather than driving them away, or inspiring its greatest talents to stay in the country rather than queuing for a visa to the West.

We need to look at both coals. Most Americans paid little attention to NATO’s expansion in the late 1990s and early 2000s, reaching Central and Eastern European countries such as Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania, all former members of the former. Soviet Union or its sphere of influence. It is no mystery why these countries wanted an alliance, obliging the US to come to their rescue in the event of an attack by Russia, the successor to the Soviet Union.

To understand Understand the crisis between Russia and NATO in Ukraine What started as an exchange of accusations in November last year has evolved into an international crisis with troop mobilization and diplomatic efforts.

The mystery was why the US, which during Cold War dreamed of the possibility that one day Russia would go through a democratic revolution and with a leader who, within their hesitations, would try to turn Russia into a democracy and join the West, chose to quickly push NATO to Russian borders when it country weakened.

A small group of government officials and foreign policy scholars at the time, myself included, asked the same question, but our voice was muffled.

The most important, and also the only, voice at the top of the Clinton administration who asked this question was none other than the then Secretary of Defense, Bill Perry. Recalling that moment years later, Perry told an audience at a newspaper conference in 2016 The Guardian:

“In recent years, most of the blame can be attributed to measures taken by Putin. But for the first few years, I have to say that the US deserves a lot of the blame. Our first reaction that started this disastrous course was the beginning of the expansion of NATO, including countries in Eastern Europe, some of which border Russia.

“At the time, we were working closely with Russia and they were starting to get used to the idea that NATO could be an ally, not an enemy… strong appeal for us not to carry out these plans.”

On May 2, 1998, immediately after the US Senate ratified NATO expansion, I called George Kennan, the architect of the successful US policy of containment of the Soviet Union. Joining the State Department in 1926 and serving as US Ambassador to Moscow in 1952, Kennan was clearly America’s foremost expert on Russian affairs. Even at 94, his voice already weak, he revealed a still sharp mind when I asked his opinion on NATO expansion.

I’ll share Kennan’s full answer: “I believe this is the start of a new cold war. I think the Russians will gradually react quite adversely, which will be reflected in their policies. It seems to me a tragic mistake. There was no reason for that. Nobody is threatening anybody. Such an expansion would make America’s founding fathers turn over in their graves.”

“We signed an agreement to protect a number of countries, even without having the resources or the intention to do so with the least seriousness. (The expansion of NATO) was simply a flippant decision by a Senate with no real interest in international affairs. What bothers me is the superficiality and lack of information seen throughout this debate in the Senate. I was particularly bothered by the references to Russia as a country mad to attack Western Europe.”

“Do people not understand? In the Cold War, our differences were with the Soviet communist regime. And now we are turning our backs on the very people who carried out the greatest peaceful revolution in history to overthrow this Soviet regime. And Russian democracy is at least as advanced as those countries we just promised that we will defend against Russia. Of course Russia is going to react badly, and then[those responsible for NATO expansion]will say that they always warned of this Russian personality — but that is simply a mistake.”

That is EXACTLY what happened.

It is true that Russia’s post-Cold War evolution towards a liberal system – as with the Germany it’s the Japan after 2nd War — was quite uncertain. Indeed, given Russia’s lack of experience with democracy, it was a tough bet. But at the time, some of us believed that such a gamble was worth it, because even an undemocratic Russia — if it had been included in a new European security order, not excluded from it — might have had much less interest or incentive to threaten its neighbors.

Of course, none of this justifies Putin’s dismemberment of Ukraine. During his first two terms in the presidency (from 2000 to 2008), Putin made occasional complaints about NATO’s expansion, but he did not go beyond that. At the time, the price of oil was on the rise, as was Putin’s domestic popularity, as he presided over a boom in Russians’ individual incomes after a decade of painful impoverishment and restructuring in the wake of the collapse of communism.

But over the past decade, with the gradual stagnation of the Russian economy, Putin would have had to bet on deeper economic reforms, which could weaken his grip, or double down on the kleptocracy of crony capitalism. He opted for the second alternative, explained Leon Aron of the American Enterprise Institute, an expert on Russia and author of Yeltsin: A Revolutionary Life, who is currently writing a book on the future of Putin’s Russia. And to camouflage his intentions and deflect attention from that choice, Putin shifted the basis of his popularity from “being the distributor of Russia’s newfound wealth and economic reformer to assuming the role of defender of the fatherland,” Aron said.

And just when Putin opted for domestic political reasons to become a nationalist avenger and a permanent “wartime president”, as Aron describes it, what awaited him was the most emotional threat to unite the Russian people behind him: “ The easy target of NATO expansion”.

And he’s been feasting on that dish ever since, even though he knows that NATO has no plans to expand to include Ukraine.

Countries and leaders often react to humiliation in two different ways: aggression or introspection. after the China suffered what he describes as “a century of humiliation” at the hands of the West, the answer came with Deng Xiaoping, essentially saying, “We’re going to show you. We will beat them at their own game.”

When Putin felt humiliated by the West after the collapse of the Soviet Union and the expansion of NATO, he replied: “I’ll show you. I will cash in Ukraine.”

Yes, the situation is more complicated than that, but what I mean is: this war belongs to Putin. He is a bad leader for Russia and its neighbors. But the US and NATO are not innocent bystanders in this evolution. / TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL