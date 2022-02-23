In response to complaints from the Lost Ark community, Amazon Games releases a post to talk about various issues and plans ⋆

In the last 24 hours, lost ark had a peak of 1,074,677 simultaneous players, that is, the game continues to be very successful and, as has been happening since its debut, this success has generated a good amount of problems. No wonder the percentage of positive reviews on Steam has dropped from 97% to 70%, with many players complaining about queues and problems with the title’s performance. And it was precisely to give an answer to the players that the amazon games decided to release a new post… let’s check it out?

Since the queues in Lost Ark became a big problem, players started to propose certain solutions and complained when their requests were not fulfilled. Hence, to give everyone an answer, Amazon Games released a post on official game forum, which revealed a list of the main problems identified at the moment and the actions that should be taken to solve them. In this sense, the first highlight was the long lines in Europe. The devs mentioned that even the new region was not able to meet the demand, and for now, the capacity of the servers cannot be increased.

Regarding requests to enable transfers between servers, Amazon Games stated that some characteristics of the game’s construction make the process unfeasible at the moment. Therefore, this request from the players should also not be met in the near future. To top it off, the development team talked about security measures, balancing actions, some adjustments that are being made, and much more. In short, the information suggests that the devs are doing everything possible to get the game in its best shape. However, there are several obstacles to be overcome throughout the process and players will not be able to do much other than be patient.