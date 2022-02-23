In ‘When More Life, Better!’, Paula has an idea to ‘prove’ that she has only six months to live | come around

“Why do you want to help me so badly?”, Paula will ask.
“Honey, we’re friends now, forgot? Best Friends Forever! BFF!”, Carmem will reply.
Remember Paula telling Carmem that she is sick:
Nervous, Paula will seek help from Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo). He accidentally gives her an idea by touching the name of her newest love, the doctor. Joana (Mariana Nunes).
“That’s it! You are going to arrange a fake exam for me with this doctor Joana!”
“Do you want me to ask Joana to falsify an exam saying that you will die in six months?”, he will ask, scared.
“Isn’t it a brilliant idea?”, Paula will say.
“It’s a bad idea. Joana will never come across that. And she will still be furious with me.”
Will Marcelo turn to Joana and put his love on the line to help Paula? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 7 o’clock soap opera.
22 Feb
Tuesday
Baby talks to Tina. Daniel argues with Celina. Guilherme takes Tigrão to the Forum. Juca is arrested. Gabriel blackmails Flavia. Trombada worries about Neném’s drug test. Teca insinuates herself to Roni and is threatened by Cora. Celina guarantees to help Guilherme not lose guard over Tigrão. Marcelo declares himself to Joana. Bianca has a plan to unite Tina and Tigger. Celina talks to Rose about Tigger’s pregnancy. Flávia thinks about how to get money to pay Juca’s bail. Paula catches Baby and Rose talking.
