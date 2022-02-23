Inaugurated as president of the TSE, Fachin says that democracy is ‘non-negotiable’ | Politics

Fachin has been a member of the Federal Supreme Court since 2015 and will command the TSE until August, when his four-year term as a member of the Electoral Court ends. The minister will hand over the presidency to minister Alexandre de Moraes, who took over this Tuesday (22) as vice president of the court.

Fachin assumes today the TSE

In his speech, Fachin defended institutional dialogue and stressed that among the management challenges is protecting the “truth about the integrity of Brazilian elections” and ensuring respect for the results of the polls.

The minister also stated that the Court will be “ruthless” in defending the Electoral Justice, since “to be silent is to consent”, and warned that the institution “will not surrender”.

“Brazil deserves more. The electoral justice calls for respect. And he warns: he will not surrender. Complying with the Constitution of the Republic is mandatory for everyone: Brazil is a “fraternal, pluralistic and unprejudiced society, founded on social harmony and committed, in the domestic and international order, to the peaceful solution of disputes”, said the minister.

Fachin also stated that it is necessary to ensure democracy in the country.

“The second challenge is to strengthen the elections themselves, which, as is well known, constitute the fundamental tool not only to guarantee the choice of leaders by the sovereign people, but also to ensure that political differences are resolved in peace by popular choice. . Democracy is, and always has been, non-negotiable,” said the minister.

Also, according to the minister, the defense of the voting system is something that is imposed in the current scenario of the country. He also pointed out the negative effects of the spread of fake news.

“Disinformation has nothing to do with the systematic distortion of the truth, that is, with the normalization of lies. Disinformation goes further and also says with the use of robots and fake accounts, with mass shootings, in short, with all forms of inauthentic behavior in the digital world. It says, more, with the calculated insistence on fictitious doubts, as well as with the floods of narratives produced in order to saturate the market of ideas, raising the costs of accessing adequate information”, said Fachin.

The new president of the TSE listed as management challenges:

protect and honor the truth about the integrity of Brazilian elections;

strengthen the elections, classified by him as a fundamental tool to guarantee the popular choice;

to combat the “pernicious deconstruction” of the legacy of the Electoral Justice;

respect the results of the polls;

The minister also highlighted the importance of freedom of expression and of the press. Fachin said the court is always open to dialogue and improvements with anyone who has “faith in democracy”.

“The doors have been open for a long time to civil society, political parties, class entities, Universities, science, researchers and academics, business and worker leaders, people and institutions in general, Public Ministry, the law, public defenders, the Federal Police, the Armed Forces, and everyone who has faith in democracy,” said Fachin.

The minister also insisted on highlighting the role of the Armed Forces in the elections.

“Going through the important and essential role of the Armed Forces, especially in the civic and patriotic work of taking the ballot boxes to the most distant regions and corners of the country, bringing the whole set of instruments to operate the ballot boxes with zeal, security and efficiency. , as well as the police forces that greatly assist in securing the elections,” said Fachin.

The minister stated that the management guidelines will be:

transparency and defense of the integrity of the electoral process;

primacy of dialogue in inter-institutional relations,

strategic alliances with entities “genuinely interested in the perpetuity of democratic heritage”;

climate of peace and tolerance in the public sphere;

prevention of conflict and all forms of political violence;

respect for the dignity and potential of Electoral Justice servants;

constant improvement of the services provided;

inclusion and diversity, in order to universalize access to democracy;

combating violent forms of political expression;

efficient administration of human, technological, patrimonial and financial resources of the Superior Electoral Court.

The ceremony at the Electoral Court was attended in person by only seven ministers of the Supreme, by the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, and by some servers – a precautionary measure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The other authorities, including those from other Powers, followed through a virtual table.

The Presidency of the Republic communicated this Monday (21) to the TSE that President Jair Bolsonaro would not attend, due to “pre-established commitments in his extensive agenda”. Due to the president’s public agenda, however, he did not foresee an appointment at the time.

Vice President Hamilton Mourão participated virtually.

Speaking on behalf of the court, Minister Mauro Campbell highlighted the trajectory of his colleagues and also commented on the attacks on the Electoral Justice.

“Democracy in other countries is also under attack and the best antidote is to strengthen institutions,” said the minister.

“Our unity of good intentions, fixed on technical arguments, will always prevail over hate speech, or abject nostalgic feeling from the times of arbitrary”, affirmed Campbell.

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, stated that democracy is not only achieved through voting, but also through republican institutions, which are harmonious and independent from each other.

“The Electoral Public Ministry reiterates its firm commitment to the democratic Brazilian state of law. Our commitment is to ensure that the population can exercise the right to vote. We have prepared ourselves for the challenge”, stated Aras.

“Democracy is not just the will of the majority, it is respect for the rights of minorities. Democracy is the will and representation of the entire people through guarantees, rights and duties. The subject of this framework is made up of tolerance, understanding, respect, rationality and reasonableness. These virtues must be cultivated by society and the press. We are servants of democracy and the Constitution,” said the prosecutor.