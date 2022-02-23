Income Tax 2022: program for declaration

The program for filling out the 2022 Income Tax should be released by the Federal Revenue for download until this Friday, 25th, but there is no official date yet. The program will have a version for desktop and cell phones. android and IOS.

The deadline for submitting the declaration should start right after Carnival, on March 2nd and extend until the end of April. Anyone who delays delivery will have to pay a fine of 1% on the tax due for the month, with a minimum amount of R$ 165.74 and a maximum of 20% of the tax due.

Who is required to declare

If you fit in at least one of the situations below, you are required to deliver the IR 2022 statement. Just fit in any of the situations, it doesn’t have to be in all.

Received more than R$ 28,559.70 of taxable income in the year (salary, retirement or rents, for example); or

Earned more than R$ 40 thousand exempt, non-taxable or taxed at source in the year (such as labor compensation or savings income); or

Earned from the sale of goods (house, for example); or

Bought or sold shares on the Stock Exchange; or

Received more than BRL 142,798.50 in rural activities (agriculture, for example) or have rural losses to be compensated in calendar year 2021 or in the coming years; or

He owned assets worth more than R$300,000; or

He moved to Brazil in any month of 2021 and stayed here until December 31; or

Sold a property and bought another within 180 days, using the IR exemption at the time of sale.

Refund should start being paid at the end of May

As happened last year, the refund calendar should start earlier, at the end of May. The number of lots will also be smaller, five in all, instead of seven as was the case until 2019.

This means that people who are entitled to a refund will be able to receive the money faster. It is worth remembering that the refund follows a delivery queue, that is, the taxpayer who delivers before, receives first. Only the Elderly, people with disabilities and teachers have preference in payment, that is, they receive before other taxpayers.

Limits for deductions remain the same as in 2021

There have also been no changes from previous years in the expenses that can be claimed to help reduce the tax payable or increase the refund.

The values ​​for the discounts allowed remain the same:

Deduction per dependent : R$ 2,275.08 per person, with no limit on the number of dependents, as long as the rules of the Revenue for dependents are met;

: R$ 2,275.08 per person, with no limit on the number of dependents, as long as the rules of the Revenue for dependents are met; Education expenses: up to a maximum of R$ 3,561.50 per person in the year; Expenses from the taxpayer, dependents and child support are accepted;

up to a maximum of R$ 3,561.50 per person in the year; Expenses from the taxpayer, dependents and child support are accepted; Health expenses: there is no value limit, but they must be duly proven by invoices and receipts.

How to choose between full or simplified model?

Anyone who has dependents, spent on health, paid for school last year, or invested in a PGBL-type pension plan must report all these expenses in the statement.

The declaration filling program automatically shows the taxpayer which is the most advantageous tax option, whether the simplified or the complete model.

In the simplified model, a standard discount of 20% is applied, up to a limit of BRL 16,754.34. The complete model, on the other hand, allows the use of legal deductions to reduce the amount of tax payable or increase the refund.

If in doubt, fill in all fields in the declaration. In the end, the program will tell you which option is most advantageous.

Pre-filled declaration no longer needs digital certificate

The IRS wants to encourage the taxpayer to use the pre-filled declaration to file the 2022 Income Tax. It will no longer be necessary to have a digital certificate to have access to the online format of the declaration.

Companies and banks must send reports by the 28th

Companies and banks must make their earnings reports available to employees and customers by February 28. The income report is an essential document for completing the declaration

CPF is mandatory for all dependents

Since 2019, the Federal Revenue requires that the taxpayer inform the CPF of all dependents and children, including newborns. The requirement remains valid in IR 2022.