Inflation, fuel, stock market, exports: understand the impacts of the crisis in Ukraine for the Brazilian economy | Economy

High interest rates, double-digit inflation and weak economic growth were already quite challenging for the Brazilian economy this year. Now, the possible conflict on Ukraine’s border could make the situation even worse.

Whenever there is a conflict between powerful nations, there is a risk of rising inflation, with pressure on prices and a reduction in the supply of products. There may also be a drop in growth due to increased risks, which tend to reduce investments, bring down corporate earnings and impact stocks.

As if that were not enough, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine takes place when the global economy is still recovering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has overloaded bills and impacted energy, fuel and food prices.

What are the possible effects for Brazil?

For Brazil, the situation translates into more pressure on inflation at a time when indices are already high. experts heard by g1 recall that the country’s protection barrier, at the moment, is the fall of the dollar.

With the recent appreciation of the real, important items such as food and fuel are relatively under control as tension unfolds on the Ukrainian border.

But there are two problems: the rise in interest rates further dampens the prospects for economic growth and a more intense aversion to risk tends to have a more serious impact on emerging economies.

“Brazil has a historically very low investment rate and it should get worse with this global scenario. Evidently, it impacts economic growth, employment and income generation”, says Wagner Parente, CEO of BMJ Consultores Associados.

See below the possible effects on the Brazilian economy on several fronts:

Fuels and inflation

The tension on the Ukrainian border renews concerns about commodity prices, especially oil. For Brazil, the appreciation of the Brent barrel since the beginning of the pandemic was responsible for inflation due to the effect on gasoline and diesel prices.

For economist Juan Jensen, a partner at 4E Consultoria, the main impact for Brazil is precisely via oil and fuel prices and that, by itself, does not affect the Brazilian recovery so much.

“It’s a situation that could worsen the inflationary issue, but it shouldn’t have a response from the Central Bank. The BC is predicting a reduction in the rate of increase for the next meeting, and, in principle, it will not change because oil and fuels do not are prices affected by monetary policy. The economy is weak for other reasons and will continue”, he says.

like the g1 showed over the past year, fuels suffered repeated shocks with the increase in oil prices in the international market and also with the devalued real against the dollar.

The price of a barrel of oil averaged US$44 in 2020 and reached US$70 the following year. The worsening of the conflict in Russia has given new impetus to the prices of the input, which are now reaching US$ 100.

Unlike previous years, however, 2022 has been marked by the entry of dollars into the country, gradually strengthening the exchange rate. Until the market closes on Monday (21), the American currency recorded a fall of 8.39% in the year, trading close to R$ 5.10.

With oil rising on one side, but the dollar falling on the other, a seesaw is formed that keeps prices somewhat stable.

For this reason, for Roberto Motta, head of the derivatives desk at Genial Investimentos, Brazil’s “defense” against an impact on fuel was the aggressive increase in the Selic rate, which creates an interest rate differential that is once again attractive to foreign investors. .

“Does the conflict have an inflationary impact? Yes, but it should not change the ‘flight plan’ of the Central Bank, which is to attract the dollar by raising – and keeping high – the interest rate at a very restrictive level”, says the analyst.

The central inflation target for 2022 is 3.50% and will be officially met if the index fluctuates between 2% and 5%. But the Focus bulletin, the BC’s weekly survey with financial market economists, forecasts 5.56%, a new breach of the ceiling and which explains the “foot on the accelerator” of interest rate hikes.

Also according to Focus, the Selic projection is at 12.25% per year for the end of 2022, against the current 10.75%. Tightening interest rates is the way to compensate for a more intense fiscal policy of spending in an election year.

“Extending the time of high interest rates can generate recession in 2022, but the BC made it clear that its agenda is to anchor inflation. Thus, the real remains shielded by having the highest real interest in the world”, says Motta.

In general, geopolitical conflicts provoke an immediate reaction from international markets. The particularity of the tension between Russia and Ukraine is that the activities have been announced step by step since the end of 2021, spreading the impact on the stock exchanges.

Another relevant contribution is the increase in US interest rates, which now has yet another inflationary event to influence the Federal Reserve’s analysis.

But, surprisingly, the Brazilian stock market reacts positively and foreign stock exchanges have moderate declines. In short, the reaction is that the market was already preparing for a more decisive eventsuch as the recognition of breakaway provinces in Russia.

In addition, the Brazilian stock exchange has a huge share of commodity exporting companies, such as Vale, Petrobras, Suzano and many others. An increase in demand would bring good results and increase the prices of securities. The result was the entry of more than US$ 50 billion on the stock exchange this year.

The discussion then returns to the next steps. Roberto Motta of Genial says the conflict has reached a point of no return, where Russian President Vladimir Putin could not go back without some achievement. For him, the independence of the pro-Russian breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, could be that “trophy”.

“It is an event that, if well circumvented by diplomacy, with a reasonable level of sanctions, can defuse tensions and can even be good for risky assets. The problem is if Putin is seized by euphoria and moves forward“, says the analyst.

“The pendulums will be Germany and France. Germany is more industrialized and consumes energy, it will be dependent on these prices and will have to introduce sanctions that are reasonably well accepted so as not to see further escalation in the conflict”, he continues.

This does not seem to be the course of attitudes for the time being. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Tuesday the suspension of authorization for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which links Russia to Germany. The pipeline would increase the supply of Russian gas to Europe, at a time when own production is falling.

Despite taking advantage of commodities, an intensification of the conflict could be negative for Brazil.

“When there is greater global risk, emerging countries suffer more because investors can seek a more comfortable situation in US and European Union interest rates. We may have a new exit of investors from Brazil”, recalls Wagner Parente, from BMJ.

Russia is not one of Brazil’s major trading partners. There is, therefore, no direct impact on Brazilian exports. It is critical, however, to be mindful of China’s reactions amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region.

China, yes, is Brazil’s biggest trading partner and traditionally has an alignment with the Russian government.

“So far, the Chinese have remained oblivious to the situation. But if they form an opposition with the United States and Europe, there is a scenario of polarization that could have a strong impact on Brazil”, analyzes Parente, from the BMJ.

In the direct relationship with Russia, Brazil depends mainly on the production of fertilizers (60%) and other items related to agriculture.

Last year, four of the five products that Brazil bought the most from the Russians were used for soil preparation. A shortage of these manures and fertilizers could increase food costs in the country.