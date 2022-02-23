Inflation preview, IPCA-15 rises 0.99% in February, the highest increase for the month since 2016 and above expectations

Considered a preview of official inflation, the National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) rose 0.99% in February compared to January, accelerating after the 0.58% advance in the previous month. This is the biggest change for a month of February since 2016 (1.42%).

In the year, the IPCA-15 accumulates a high of 1.58% and, in 12 months, of 10.76%, above the 10.20% registered in the 12 immediately previous months. In February 2021, the rate was 0.48%. The data were released this Wednesday (23) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The data was higher than expected. The projection of economists consulted by the Refinitiv it was up 0.85% compared to January, and 10.6% in the annual comparison.

Education is a high-profile

There were positive variations in eight of the nine groups of products and services surveyed. The exception was Health and Personal Care, whose prices dropped 0.02%, after rising 0.93% in January. The biggest change (5.64%) and the biggest impact (0.32 pp) came from the Education group.

Then came Food and Beverages (1.20% and 0.25 pp), which accelerated in comparison with the previous month (0.97%), and Transport, which rose 0.87% after falling 0.41%. in January and contributed 0.19 pp in February. The other groups were between 0.15% for Housing and 1.94% for Household articles.

With the greatest variation (5.64%) between the groups, the Education segment had an impact of 0.32 pp on the IPCA-15, of which 0.28 pp came from the increase in regular courses (6.69%), due to the adjustments usually practiced at the beginning of the school year. The biggest changes came from elementary school (8.03%), preschool (7.55%), high school (7.46%), day care (6.47%) and higher education (5, 90%). Technical courses and graduate courses rose 4.40% and 2.93%, respectively.

Another highlight was the Food and Beverages group, with an increase of 1.20% in February, accelerating in relation to the result verified in January (0.97%). The biggest increases came from some tubers, roots and vegetables, such as carrots (49.31%) and potatoes (20.15%). It is worth remembering that Food and Beverages is the group with the second highest weight in the IPCA-15, with around 21% of the total.

With an increase of 0.87%, the group of transports had the highlight of its own vehicles (2.01%): new cars (2.64%), motorcycles (2.19%) and used cars (2.10% ). In turn, fuels registered stability in February (0.00%): while diesel oil (3.78%) and gasoline (0.15%) rose, ethanol (-1.98%) and vehicle gas ( -0.36%) fell.

With the exception of Porto Alegre (-0.11%), all the surveyed areas increased in February. The greatest result occurred in the metropolitan area of ​​São Paulo (1.20%), influenced by the increases in regular courses (6.39%) and new cars (2.24%). In the metropolitan region of Porto Alegre (-0.11%), the result was driven by electricity (-7.05%) and gasoline (-4.89%).

The Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 – IPCA-15 differs from the Extended National Consumer Price Index – IPCA, only in the collection period, which generally covers the 16th of the month prior to the 15th of the reference month, and in geographic scope.

(with IBGE News Agency)

