International stocks fall as tensions escalate in Ukraine

Nervousness in markets comes after Putin recognized the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk and ordered military forces to be sent to Ukraine.

The prospect of war and tough sanctions have heightened fears of an impact on the supply of goods such as oil, wheat and nickel.

The price of oil, which has risen more than 20% this year on rising demand, was quoted more than 3% higher on Tuesday, with a barrel of Brent approaching the $100 mark for the first time since 2014.

Investors sought refuge in the safety of assets such as gold and government bonds as the United States and its European allies are expected to announce tough new sanctions against Russia.

Gold surpassed $1,900 and approached its highest level in the last year.

The US currency also strengthened against other currencies, including a 4% gain against the Russian ruble.

markets in asia The Hong Kong stock market fell 2.69%, while Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei and Bangkok all lost around 1%.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange ended Tuesday’s session down 1.71%.

The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, dropped 1.3%, while the Shanghai index dropped 0.96%.

Moscow stock market drops more than 8% The main indices of the Moscow Stock Exchange lost more than 8% in the opening of the markets. The main index of the Moscow Stock Exchange, the RTS (denominated in euros), plunged 9.9% just after 4:00 am (Brasilia time). And IMoex (in rubles) fell by 8.5%.

The Russian currency also depreciated on Tuesday. At 4 am, the ruble was quoted at 90.58 per euro and 80.12 per dollar, very close to the record set on January 26, when it reached 90.8 per euro and 80.4 per dollar. .

european grants

–Continues after advertising– European stocks operate with small variations, but at the opening they reached 7-month lows.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell as much as 1.9% in early trading, more than 10% off its all-time high.