International Stocks Rise, Oil Falls as Markets Monitor Russia-Ukraine Tension | Economy

Asian stocks closed with gains on Wednesday (23) amid the recovery of inflows after liquidation caused the day before by tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with investors assessing the impact of Western sanctions against Moscow.

European stocks were higher at the start of trading on Wednesday. At 7:45 am ET, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.76% to 458.59 points after fears of an all-out Russian invasion of Ukraine sent it to a seven-month low on Tuesday.

The prices of a barrel of oil fell. At around 7:40 am (Brasilia time), the Brent barrel dropped 0.62%, quoted at US$ 96.24.

“So far, sanctions imposed by the West are not as heavy as might be expected and the market is apparently taking this as a victory amid indications that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be open to a diplomatic solution,” he said. Russ Mold, chief investment officer at AJ Bell.

The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, rose 1.07%, while the Shanghai index rose 0.93%.

The CSI’s semiconductor sub-index jumped 6%, the STAR50 advanced 4% and the CSI’s information technology sub-index gained 3.5%. The New Energy sub-index was up 3.5%.

Gains in tech and new energy stocks were fueled by net purchases from overseas investors.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei index remained closed.

See the closing of the Asian stock exchanges:

In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index rose 0.60% to 23,660 points

In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index gained 0.93% to 3,489 points

The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, advanced 1.07% to 4,623 points.

In SEOUL, the KOSPI index appreciated by 0.47%, at 2,719 points

In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index rose 0.48% to 18,055 points

In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index fell by 0.22% to 3,393 points

On SYDNEY, the S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.62% to 7,205 points

* With information from Reuters