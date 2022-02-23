Invasion of Ukraine would be different from a traditional war; understand – International

Dozens of wars have taken place in the nearly 80 years since the end of 2nd World War. But if the Russia invade Ukraine in the next few days, it will be a different situation from almost all of them. We will have another sign that the world may be entering an alarming era of rising authoritarianism.

Here are the two main aspects that would distinguish an eventual war in Ukraine.

1. Regional domain

A Russian invasion of Ukraine it would likely involve one of the largest armies in the world launching a land invasion against a neighboring country without any provocation. The apparent objective would be the expansion of regional dominance, either through annexation or the establishment of a puppet government.

Few of the conflicts that have occurred since World War II fit that description. Some of the closest analogies are the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the 1970s, Czechoslovakia in the 1960s, and the Hungary in the 1950s, in addition to the annexation of Crimea by Vladimir Putin in 2014. The United States, in turn, invaded Panama in the 1980s and used the CIA to overthrow an elected government in Guatemala in the 1950s. Of course, the country also launched a series of distant wars, in Iraq, Vietnam and other countries.

But the world’s most powerful countries have rarely used force to expand their borders or induct clients between states in their region. Instead, they generally respected international treaties and rules established in the 1940s. The expression “Pax Americana” describes such stability.

The relative peace has brought immense benefits. The standard of living has greatly improved, with the population living longer, healthier and more comfortably, on average, than their ancestors. In recent decades, the most significant gains have been observed in low-income countries. The decline of war played a central role: already at the beginning of this century, the proportion of deaths resulting from armed conflict was the lowest in all known history, as noted by scholars such as Joshua Goldstein, Steven Pinker and others.

A Russian invasion of Ukraine would be like the kind of war that we have generally avoided in the last 80 years, and that was once commonplace. It would involve a powerful country embarking on a mission to expand its regional dominance by taking a neighbor. Such a war — a war of voluntary aggression — could be a sign that Putin believes the Pax Americana has come to an end, and that the US, EU and their allies have become too weak to react with painful consequences.

As Anne Applebaum wrote in the Atlantic, Putin and his inner circle are part of a new generation of autocrats, like the rulers of China, Iran and Venezuela: “people who have no interest in treaties and documents, people who respect only direct”.

That is why many in Taiwan fear for the fate of Ukraine, as my colleagues from the New York Times, Steven Lee Myers and Amy Qin. “If Western powers fail to respond to Russia, they encourage Chinese thinking towards action in Taiwan“, said Lai I-chung, a Taiwanese official linked to the country’s leadership. If the world enters an era in which countries return to making decisions based, above all, on what their military might allows, we would have a great change.

2. Democratic recession

Political scientists have been warning of a decline in democracy around the world for years. Larry Diamond of Stanford University described this trend as a “democratic recession”.

Freedom House, which tracks the situation in every country in the world, reports that political freedom has been on the decline since 2006. Last year, Freedom House concluded that “the numerical difference between countries experiencing deterioration and countries that have improvement was the biggest since the beginning of this negative trend”.

A Russian takeover of Ukraine would contribute to this democratic recession in a new way: an autocracy would use force to subjugate a democracy.

Ukraine is a democratic country of more than 40 million people, with a president leaning towards the West, Volodmyr Zelensky, elected in 2019 with 73% of the votes in the second round. That victory and the latest opinion polls indicate that most Ukrainians want to live in a country more similar to western European countries (and the US) than Russia.

But Putin and his inner circle believe liberal democracies are in decline, a view shared by Xi Jinping and others at the top of the Chinese leadership.

They know that the US and the Europe face difficulties in raising the standard of living of most of their populations. Putin and Xi also know that many Western countries are polarized, torn by cultural conflicts between more urban and more rural areas. Major political parties are either weak (as is the case with the former center-left parties in Britain, France and other countries) or behave undemocratically themselves (as in the case of the Republican Party in the US).

These problems have given Putin and his top advisers more confidence to act aggressively, believing that “the American-led order is in deep crisis,” Alexander Gabuev of Carnegie Center Moscow wrote in the Economist this weekend.

In line with the Putin administration’s view, Gabuev explained: “A new multipolar order is taking shape, reflecting an irresistible shift of power towards authoritarian regimes that uphold traditional values. A quarrelsome and resurgent Russia is a pioneering force behind the arrival of this new order, as is a China ascendant”.

The situation in Ukraine remains very uncertain. Putin may still choose not to invade, given the potential for a protracted war, large numbers of Russian casualties and economic chaos. An invasion would be a spectacular gamble with virtually no modern parallel—which would be another reason to treat it as a sign that the world might be changing. / TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL