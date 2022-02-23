iPhone 14 has improved battery life by TSMC’s new 5G chip, says rumor

According to a report by the Economic Daily News from Taiwan, the TSMC will be responsible for the production of 5G chips for the entire iPhone 14 line — also including the iPhone 14 Max, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max — so that it replaces the same hardware currently produced by Samsung.

Apple is traditionally expected to introduce a new generation of smartphones this year. The iPhone 14 has been the subject of rumors and leaks for a long time, and this Tuesday (22), we found out that big tech can use a new hardware-based solution to increase the battery life of its cell phones.

Analysts expect the components to be made using the Taiwanese foundry’s 6-nanometer process. It should be noted that the focus is not on the chips themselves — the improvements will be on the radio frequency transceivers needed for 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connections, for example.

The 6 nanometer radio frequency architecture was announced by TSMC in 2021, aiming to meet the demand for cell phones compatible with the new generation of the mobile network. The semiconductor market leader claims that this technology “provides a significant reduction in energy consumption”.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is considered the phone with the best battery life in the world by several testers. Our analysis shows that the flagship it is capable of staying more than 15 hours with the screen on, so in theory its successor would offer a new record.