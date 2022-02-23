Irregular occupation of areas in Petrópolis more than doubled between 1985 and 2020 | Mountain Region

Irregularly occupied areas more than doubled in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, in the last 35 years. This is what a survey carried out at the request of the g1 by MapBiomas based on satellite images and IBGE data.

Between 1985 and 2020, there was a growth of 108.81% in the space occupied in the city by “subnormal agglomerations”, IBGE classification for areas such as slums, invasions and irregular subdivisions.

Generally, these sites are in precarious areas, without basic infrastructure – often in regions considered to be at risk of landslides or floods.

The IBGE mapped 48 “subnormal clusters” in Petrópolis, including Morro da Oficina, one of the most devastated by the storm that destroyed the city last week.

The area built in the municipality on these sites in 1985, three years before one of the greatest tragedies ever recorded in the city’s history, was 198.7 hectaresshows the MapBiomas survey.

In 2020 – the last year with updated data –, this occupation changed to 414.9 hectares (108.81% increase).

See below the evolution of the occupied area every 5 years:

1 of 1 Progress of irregular occupation in Petrópolis — Photo: Kayan Albertin/g1 Progress of irregular occupation in Petrópolis — Photo: Kayan Albertin/g1

More than 70 thousand people in risk areas

According to a survey carried out by IBGE and the National Center for Monitoring and Alerts for Natural Disasters (Cemaden), using data from the 2010 Census, just over 70,000 people lived in these areas at risk of natural disasters in Petrópolis in 2018.

The number represents 24.4% of the total population of the municipality calculated by the agency. This same IBGE survey showed that 24,089 households were in risk areas.

In another survey, commissioned by the city of Petrópolis and carried out by the company Theopratique Obras e Serviços de Engenharia e Arquitetura in 2016, 27,704 dwellings were mapped “in areas of high and very high risk” in the 5 districts that make up the city.

The information is contained in the Municipal Risk Reduction Plan, which was delivered to the city hall in 2017 and uses a methodology different from that of the IBGE.

Morro da Oficina grew 88.9% in built-up area according to MapBiomas calculations. In the video below, the red spot represents the increase in buildings over the years:

See the evolution of the advance of the favelas in Petrópolis

According to the analysis by FAU-USP professor and coordinator of the urban theme at MapBiomas, Mayumi Hirye, over the years people began to occupy regions of the slope with greater slope. The advance of construction is related to the lack of housing alternatives for the low-income population.

“Another process that we noticed in Morro da Oficina and that we also noticed in other areas of informal occupation is the increase in the number of floors in the buildings”, said Mayumi.

“This represents a densification of the occupation and an overload on the land. As they are areas of informal occupation, there is no engineer to calculate which is the appropriate foundation. When people build the first floor, they build a foundation thinking about this first floor . When you build the second floor you have an overload of structure”, he commented.

This overload on the ground can increase the chances of landslides in places that are already susceptible to this phenomenon, according to experts consulted by the g1.

Satellite images show Petrópolis before and after the 2/15 landslides

“Petrópolis is in a mountainous areain the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro, which is highly susceptible to landslides and slope instability processes“, explained Julio Lana, geologist at the Geological Survey of Brazil, from the Mineral Resources Research Company (SGB-CPRM).

“As the city expands, occupations take over areas that are more susceptible and, generally, this occurs in a disorderly way. Fatally, you will have a series of occupations without any kind of technical study, and therefore, there is the generation of risk areas”, he concluded.

Tragedy in Petrópolis is the biggest in the history of the Imperial City

For a given region to be considered a “risk area”, there must be human occupation in a place where there are chances of these natural events such as landslides, floods and flash floods.

What can minimize problems?

“Resetting all people is virtually impossible“, comments the geologist from SGB-CPRM.

“Millions of people live in risk areas all over Brazil. Resettling all of them is something practically utopian”.

However, the expert pointed out some measures that can be taken to reduce the risks:

Awareness and communication of the population in risk areas so that they temporarily leave the region when heavy rains are forecast;

Engineering works to reduce risks, such as drainage works and retaining walls, although they are punctual and unable to solve all problems;

Inspection so that risk areas do not grow

Mayumi, from MapBiomas, also reinforced the importance of offering alternatives to the population who occupy these areas.

“It is no use just prohibiting and inspecting so that these areas are not occupied. It is necessary to work to offer alternatives, whether via the real estate market or via public housing policies,” he said.

“Low-income people do not access the formal real estate market. Either because they don’t have credit or because they don’t have enough income. , he said.

The expert also warned of climate projections, which show that the chances of events such as extreme rainfall are increasing.

“Big cities like São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte are based on these lands [suscetíveis a deslizamentos]. You have smaller cities, like those in the Serrana region of Rio, for example, which are also in risk areas. And if you combine these existing situations with the future projections of more rain, it is to be expected that we will have more events like this“, he concluded.