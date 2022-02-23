IRS Will Require Silver or Gold Level on Digital Services | Economy

MARCELO CAMARGO/BRAZIL AGENCY IRS will require silver or gold level to access services

Starting next Friday (25), it will be necessary for Brazilians to have a silver or gold security level to be able to access the digital services of the Federal Revenue with the gov.br account. Bronze level accounts will no longer have access to the e-CAC portal.

The change is part of a process to improve access to the Federal Revenue’s digital services. According to the agency, the increase in security will allow all users to have access to services, which today are only accessed with a digital certificate. The implementation of this expanded access will be gradual.

The Federal Revenue recalls that individuals who file income tax and companies opting for Simples Nacional can also access the e-CAC portal using the access code, a kind of exclusive e-CAC account, as is currently done.

What are silver and bronze levels?



The gov.br account is a secure identification that proves in digital media who is using the system or service. It is free and available to all Brazilian citizens. The gov.br account has three security levels:

bronze, to access less sensitive digital services;

silver, to access many digital services;

gold for any digital service, without access restriction.

Accounts registered exclusively with CPF or INSS information are considered bronze level. The registration made in person at the INSS or Denatran units also has this level.

Accounts validated by facial biometrics of the driver’s license (CNH), bank details (internet banking or accredited bank) or SIGEPE registration (public servants) now have a silver level of security.

Finally, the accounts validated by the facial biometrics of the Electoral Justice or by a digital certificate compatible with ICP-Brasil now have a gold level of security.

How do I know if I’m silver or gold on Gov.br?



Upon logging into the account, the customer will know the level of security and trustworthiness of their account.

By default, gov.br accounts start at bronze level when created with CPF and password. But it is possible to increase the account level for silver and gold. Levels reflect how the account is created or validated.

These levels differ in some aspects: which data are being validated and in which databases; the types of digital public services that can be accessed; and the digital transactions that can be carried out with the gov.br account.

The greater the validation of user data, in bases such as the Electoral Justice or via digital certificate, for example, the higher the account level.

How to change to silver or gold level?



When accessing the gov.br application, click on the “Data” tab. The section concentrates your personal data and identifies your current account level.

At the end of the “Data” section, click “Upgrade Account Level”.

When requesting an account level upgrade, a page with the requirements and benefits of the different levels is displayed.