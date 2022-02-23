Is Low Testosterone Related to Alzheimer’s Development?

Alzheimer’s is a disease that affects many people, usually at an advanced age, and whose causes are still unknown. However, a relationship has already been established between the disease and some factors that can delay or facilitate its development. Therefore, this relationship with testosterone levels was recently discovered. Check it out below.

Low testosterone and Alzheimer’s

According to the study conducted by the University of Western Australia, men with low testosterone are 43% more likely to have dementia and 80% more likely to have Alzheimer’s. This study lasted seven years, during which 160,000 men aged 61 on average were analyzed. As a result, 826 of them had dementia, of which 288 cases were Alzheimer’s.

In addition to the relationship of these diseases with testosterone, the study also found that men begin to have some mental problems at age 65. However, dementia is more common after age 70.

In addition to this, it is important to note that, although the study found this relationship of low testosterone with the development of Alzheimer’s, a causal relationship was not identified. This means that it is not known how low testosterone influences the development of Alzheimer’s.

Learn more about Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s is a type of neurodegenerative dementia, whose causes are still unknown, despite the belief in genetic influence. However, some things can be done to prevent the problem. Among them are the practice of physical activities, playing strategy games, sleeping 8 hours a day, controlling blood pressure, drinking a glass of wine a day and changing eating habits.

In addition, the way we eat is crucial to our health, and can reduce the risk of having various diseases. In the case of Alzheimer’s, it is advisable to adopt a Mediterranean diet, that is, rich in vegetables, fish and fruits that will adequately nourish the brain.