Itaú (ITUB4) will pay BRL 9 billion in dividends in 2022, predicts Safra – Money Times

O harvest esteem that the Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) will distribute BRL 9 billion in dividends in 2022 (payout ratio 30%), slightly above the minimum level.

O dividend yield forecast by analysts for the year is 3.5%, considering that most of the profit must be retained to support the strong growth in the bank’s credit volume.

“In 2022, the bank can spend around BRL 8.6 billion acquiring some shares of XP (respecting the 2017 agreement)”, comment Luis F. Azevedo, Silvio Dória and Gabriel Pucci, in a report released on Sunday (20).

For 2023, estimates for payout ratio back to 55%.

Update of estimates

Safra updated the estimates for Itaú after the release of results for the fourth quarter of last year and the guidance to 2022.

The institution raised its net profit projections to BRL 30.3 billion in 2022, from BRL 28.5 billion. The main reasons that led to the revision were the increase in estimates for the NII (net interest income) with customers, better expectations for service income and lower effective tax rate.

Safra also raised its cost of capital estimate from 12.5% ​​to 13%, after raising exchange rate devaluation expectations to 2.5%. On the other hand, the company increased the long-term assumption for ROE (return on equity) from 18.5% to 19%.

good starting point

In Safra’s assessment, the new guidance of Itaú showed a good pace of growth in the portfolio of credit (still in double digits, especially in Brazil). In addition, the institution believes that the latest results, when the portfolio grew 18% year-on-year, could put the company on a good starting point in 2022.

In the Safra model, analysts assume a 9.7% growth in the portfolio, close to the minimum stipulated by Itaú in its guidance (9-12%) for this year. For Brazilian operations, analysts’ loan growth estimates are 11.5%.

Safra has a recommendation of outperform (expected performance above the market average), with a new target price of R$34.50.

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.