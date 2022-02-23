Ivoncy Brochmann Ioschpe, from Iochpe-Maxion, dies – 02/22/2022 – Market

Ivoncy Brochmann Ioschpe, chairman emeritus of the Board of Directors of Iochpe-Maxion, a manufacturer of wheels and auto parts, died this Tuesday (22), at the age of 82.

Ioschpe, who died in São Paulo, worked at the company for 60 years, was the company’s CEO until 1998 and was chairman of the board until 2014. The businessman’s cause of death was not disclosed.

According to the company, his professional trajectory was marked by entrepreneurship and vision of the future. “Mr. Ivoncy has always looked for new business opportunities for Iochpe-Maxion. This was the case with the company’s entry into several sectors of activity and, finally, with the consolidation of its activities in the automotive and rail segments.”

The company also recalls that the entrepreneur’s legacy extended to the social and human fields, through the Iochpe Foundation, focused on the professional qualification of young people.

Gaucho, he was the widower of sociologist and art collector Evelyn Ioschpe, who died in 2019. That year, the couple had loaned 300 works by modern and contemporary Brazilian artists to the Pinacoteca de São Paulo.

In a statement, Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) mourned the death of the businessman, highlighting that he had a successful trajectory and built his professional life with an entrepreneurial vision and looking to the future.

“For six years, he made valuable contributions to the economic debate at Fiesp’s Superior Council of Economics. He also had an outstanding role in the social field by supporting education and the arts, thus leaving an undeniable legacy for the industry and for the country” , said Fiesp.

The president of the federation, Josué Gomes da Silva, also highlighted through a note that the death of Ioschpe is a loss for the industry, the national economy and Brazil.

“Born entrepreneur, convinced democrat, business leader of extreme competence, alongside his beloved Evelyn, he has always been active in social responsibility initiatives, notably in education and culture”, said Gomes da Silva. The president of Fiesp added that, for Ivoncy, the work only makes sense with a broader view of its results for society.

The businessman is survived by two children, one of whom is the president of Sindipeças (National Union of the Components Industry for Motor Vehicles), Dan Ioschpe.