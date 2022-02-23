Jade analyzed that possible departure of Tiago, would reach Arthur

Jade, Larissa, Laís and Eslovênia are analyzing the next steps of the game after Brunna’s elimination from “BBB 22” (TV Globo).

After a series of speculations, the sisters arrived at a possible wall composed of Lina, Douglas and Tiago. In this scenario, Laís said that Tiago should be eliminated, as he is not yet committed to the game.

With this assumption, Jade analyzed that Tiago’s departure might be a good strategy, as it would destabilize Arthur.

“I love Tiago, I don’t vote for him. But, if he goes and leaves, you can be sure that Arthur will be very broken, very shaken. Just yesterday he said that ‘I wouldn’t be here without you’. Then Arthur goes be like 100% game, heartless and it will end up affecting him. So it’s a strategy” analyzed.

With her friend’s analysis, Laís replied: ‘And then it will be time to put him on the wall’.

Check out the snippet:

Jade says: “If Tiago leaves, you can be sure that Arthur will be very broken and shaken [..]. He will be 100% game and zero heart and it will end up affecting him” #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/uqzNCk4Wvc — SPLASH CELEBS (@Splash_Celebs) February 23, 2022