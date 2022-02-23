Jade Picon sees the BBB 22 podium collapse with Brunna Gonçalves’ elimination; check out the others | BBB22

The digital influencer placed Bárbara and Brunna Gonçalves among the finalists of the program – along with her – in the Game of Discord of the second week of Big Brother Brasil 22. However, the fall of the sister’s favorites from São Paulo to reach the last week of BBB 22 started last Tuesday.

Another three BBB 22 participants have only one member of their podium alive in the game. Laís, Lucas and Vinicius have already seen one of those chosen to be in the Final by his side say goodbye to the race for the prize of R$ 1.5 million.

Laís, for example, lost Bárbara and continues with Vinicius alive on his podium. Lucas saw Luciano say goodbye to the game and follows with Natália at his side in confinement. Vinicius, on the other hand, regretted Rodrigo’s Elimination and keeps Eliezer as his ally in the game.

🏆 Laís Podium lost Bárbara and continues with Vinicius

🏆 Lucas’ podium lost Luciano and continues with Natália

🏆 Vinicius’ podium lost Rodrigo and continues with Eliezer

Check out the podiums of the BBB 22 brothers that are still intact:

🏆 Natália’s podium has Jessilane and Lucas

🏆 Tiago Abravanel’s podium has Douglas Silva and Pedro Scooby

🏆 Douglas Silva’s podium has Paulo André and Tiago Abravanel

🏆 Pedro Scooby’s podium has Tiago Abravanel and Paulo André

🏆 Paulo André’s podium has Vinicius and Douglas Silva

🏆 Slovenia podium features Eliezer and Vinicius

🏆 Eliezer’s Podium has Vinicius and Slovenia

🏆 Jessilane’s podium has Natália and Lucas

🏆 Arthur Aguiar’s podium has Douglas Silva and Tiago Abravanel

🏆 Linn da Quebrada’s podium has Vinicius and Jessilane

No podium for now…

… Larissa and Gustavo entered BBB 22 on the penultimate Sunday, 02/13, after winning the popular vote by Casa de Vidro. Participants missed the first podium formation of the game, but will certainly be asked who their podiums will be in the near future. 👀

