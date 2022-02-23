Jeep Renegade 1.3 turbo rides (much) more and drinks less than the 1.8

If the 1.3 GSE turbo engine had already surprised us when it replaced the 2.0 Tigershark of 166 hp in the Jeep Compass T270, now imagine what it doesn’t do in its smaller brother, the Jeep Renegade, which since its launch in 2015 was powered by either the 1.8 E.torQ (139 hp / 19.3 kgfm) or the 2.0 Multijet turbodiesel (170 hp) /35.7 kgfm).

The good performance with the new engine with 185 hp was expected, but it is also more efficient. It was the difference that surprised us the most. The Jeep Renegade 2022 still assumes the title of the most powerful compact SUV in Brazil, surpassing rivals such as Volkswagen T-Cross, which equipped with the 1.4 turbo engine has 150 hp and Chevrolet Tracker which offers 133 hp with the 1.2 turbo engine.

There is also the Caoa Chery Tiggo 5X with a 150 hp 1.5-liter turbo engine, the Hyundai Creta 2.0 with up to 167 hp and the Renault Duster, now equipped with the same Captur engine, the 170 hp 1.3-liter Turbo.

The most important thing is that the 1.8 engine clamored to be replaced, as the lack of breath and high consumption were criticized from the beginning. already the engine 2.0 turbodiesel says goodbye even though its performance and efficiency were not an issue, unlike the prohibitive prices of the diesel versions.

Up to 5.5 seconds faster

In comparison with the power numbers with the main rivals, Renegade takes the best. But the performance test on the track made it clear how the new 1.3-liter engine with turbo and direct injection allowed for a significant evolution.

The Renegade 1.3 turbo did from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.9 seconds while the same model equipped with the old 1.8 E.torQ completed the test in 14.4 seconds: it is 5.5 seconds faster. It’s a big difference!

In consumption it also surpasses the old one. He did 11 km/l in the urban cycle and 14.2 km/l in the road cycle, while the former consumed 9.6 km/l in the city and 12 km/l on the highway. Now you can drive 2.2 km more on a liter of fuel on the highway.

Impressions while driving

All of the Renegade’s apathy is in the past. While the outdated 1.8 needed to reach 3,750 rpm to deliver maximum torque (19.2 kgfm), the T270 only needs to reach 1,750 rpm to reach the peak of 27.5 kgfm. It’s practically a 1.0 Firefly engine more and available much earlier.

This engine change brought comfort, safety and fun to driving. After all, this extra force facilitates overtaking, ensures vigorous and precise acceleration, and allows you to rotate without having to force the engine so much. In addition, the 1.3 Turbo has a less troubled marriage with the six-speed automatic transmission.

Due to the fact that it has independent suspension on both axles, the stability of the bodywork on uneven floors and also on off-road stretches is commendable. Braking is precise thanks to the four-wheel disc and it did very well in our braking tests.

It is worth mentioning that there is acoustic comfort in the cabin and this contributes to the good life on board. And you can see an evolution in relation to retired engines. Diesel is naturally noisier, but compared to the 1.8 at full speed, the reduction was 70.4 dBA for 63.3 dBA.

Test – Jeep Renegade Longitude 1.3 Turbo 4X2 2022

Acceleration

0 to 100 km/h: 8.9 s0 to 400 m: 16.4 s – 141.5 km/h

resumptions

D 40 to 80 km/h: 3.8 s

D 60 to 100 km/h: 4.4 s

D 80 to 120 km/h: 5.7 s

braking

60/80/120 km/h 0: 14.9/26.5/54.3 m

Consumption

Urban: 11 km/l

Road: 14.2 km/l

internal noise

Neutral/Max RPM: 42/63.3 dBA

80/120 km/h: 62.4/69.9 dBA

gauging

Actual speed at 100 km/h: 96 km/h

Engine speed at 100 km/h in D: 1,800 rpm

Steering wheel: 2.5 turns

2022 Jeep Renegade Equipment

Another positive point of the Renegade 2022 is the content, since the entry version is equipped autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assistant, fatigue detector and license plate recognition.

There are also 6 airbags, stability and traction controls, electronic parking brake and TC+ (traction control geared towards off-road driving) – a very useful feature even for a front-wheel drive car.

The tested version was the Longitude, the most complete among those with front-wheel drive. It adds paddles for sequential gear changes, 8.4-inch multimedia center with Android Auto and wireless Apple Carplay, LED fog lights, leather seats, 7-inch digital instrument panel, automatic and digital air conditioning. two zones, cold-free cell phone charger with cooling, 18-inch alloy wheels and rear parking sensor.

10,000 units in four days

After selling more than five thousand units in just five hours, the SUV hit the mark of 10,000 copies sold in just four days of marketing. The brand has assured that launch prices are guaranteed for the first 11,500 units, so we should expect an announcement of a price increase soon for the 2022 range.

For now, we have the following price list:

Jeep Renegade Sport 1.3 Turbo 4X2 2022 – R$ 123,990

Jeep Renegade Longitude 1.3 Turbo 4X2 2022 – R$ 138,990

Jeep Renegade S Series 1.3 Turbo 4X4 2022 – R$ 163,290

Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 1.3 Turbo 4X4 2022 – R$ 163,290

Regarding the 2021 line, there was a price increase compared to the 4×2 versions. Previously, the entry version was the STD 1.8 flex, which cost R$96,990 and is discontinued. In comparison with the entry version of the 2022 line, more complete and with a new engine, the increase is R$ 27,000.

As for the 4×4 versions, there was a price reduction. The Trailhawk cost BRL 180,990 and now costs BRL 163,290 – a significant reduction from BRL 17,700.

Datasheet

Motor: flex, front, transverse, 4 cyl., 16V, 1,332 cm³, 185/180 hp at 5,750 rpm, 27.5 kgfm at 1,750 rpm

Exchange: automatic, 6-speed, front-wheel drive

Direction: electric

Suspension: ind. McPherson (front and back)

Brakes: ventilated disc (front), solid disc (rear)

Tires: 225/55 R18

Weight: 1,476 kg

Dimensions: length, 426.8 cm; width, 180.5 cm; height, 170.2 cm; wheelbase, 257 cm; trunk, 385 l; fuel tank, 55 liters

Photos of the new Jeep Renegade Longitude