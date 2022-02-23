Juventus concedes draw in Spain, but Vlahovic gives reason to dream – 22/02/2022

There are three consensus names in Europe on individual and technical dominance in football in the coming years. Mbappé, already world champion, is number 1 on the list. Then come Haaland and Vinícius Júnior. Apparently, a fourth name appears on the list: Dusan Vlahovic.

The 22-year-old Serbian, signed by Juventus in January for 80 million euros, made his European Champions League debut with a goal in the 33rd second of the match in Villarreal, first leg of the round of 16. The match would end in a draw in Spain.

After Danilo’s great shot, Vlahovic needed just two touches of the ball to show what he came for. He dominated and, even without sight of the goal and well marked by the rival defense, found the cross kick that opened the scoring. A goal that excites the Juventus and shows some of the characteristics of a player who seems to be here to stay. Movement, control, finishing and, of course, opportunism.

Danilo and Alex Sandro, who appear to be the starting full-backs of Tite’s Brazilian team today, played at the back, accompanied by Dutchman De Ligt in a line of three.

What was seen from the lightning goal could even be predicted. Villarreal, who are having a great moment of the season and have won seven of the last ten matches they played for the Spanish Championship, dominated the match until reaching the tie, with Parejo, already in the middle of the second half – before, Lo Celso had hit the post. Juventus, full of embezzlement, are no longer the team at the start of the season. Shows more solidity and, of course, gained a powerful weapon for the attack.

Vlahovic received a few more balls and “found” another great shot in the second half. He’s a player who seems cut out for Italian style.

In the end, 1-1 leaves everything open for the return match, three weeks from now, in Turin. Any draw will take the duel to extra time, whoever wins will be in the quarterfinals. It’s 50-50, there’s a lot of balance, but Juve won today reasons for controlled excitement.