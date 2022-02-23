Juventus scores in the 33s, but gives Villarreal a draw

Juventus and Villarreal drew 1-1, today, at the Estadio de la Ceramica (ESP), and left open the dispute for a place in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. After a lightning goal by the Italian team, the current champion of the Europa League pressed until achieving equality for the first leg in the round of 16.

Juve opened the scoring after 33 seconds of the first half, with the young Serbian forward dusan Vlahovic, 22, who scored for the first time in the Champions League – was signed in January from Fiorentina. Villarreal equalized at 21 of the final stage, with Dani Parejo.

Juventus and Villarreal will meet again on March 16, at 17:00 (Brasília time), at the home of the Italian team. As the first game ended in a draw, whoever wins in Turin advances in the competition. In the event of a new equality, the dispute will go to extra time and, if necessary, penalties.

Previously, Juventus face Empoli this Saturday, at 14:00 (Brasília time), for the Italian Championship. Villarreal will host Espanyol on Sunday at 10 am (Brasília time) for Espanyol.

Lightning goal!

Juventus didn’t even wait for the first round of the clock to open the scoring at the Estadio de la Cerámica. In his first touch of the ball in the Champions League, 33 seconds into the first half, Vlahovic killed a Danilo shot in the chest, finished on the penalty spot and made it 1-0. It was the striker’s first goal in Europe’s top competition.

Villarreal responds

Pushed by his fans, the defending champion of the Europa League launched the attack in search of equality in the first half. Looking for spaces in the strong Italian defensive system, Villarreal stopped at Szczesny’s post in the 12th minute, with a shot by Lo Celso. Three minutes later, the archer of the Old Lady, in the reflex, defended touch of letter of the side De Sciglio.

In the 38th minute, the person responsible for saving Juventus was De Ligt. Lo Celso started on the left, crossed close to the baseline and the defender cut in the middle of the area. In all, there were 35 attacks by Villarreal in the first stage.

juve on

Juventus returned for the second half more daring, in search of the second goal. After spending much of the initial stage exploring counterattacks and speed plays, the Italian team exchanged passes in Villarreal’s attacking field and almost reached the goal in the 3rd minute, when Morata, face to face with Rulli, sent it close to the right post. .

All the same!

Villarreal withstood the initial pressure from Juventus and had the patience to regain possession of the ball and push the Italian team into their field. Spanish patience paid off and, in the 21st minute, Capoue found Dani Parejo alone at the edge of the area. Shirt 6 dominated and left everything the same at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Confusion

A hard foul by Rabiot on Chukwueze, in the 27th minute of the second half, angered the hosts, who demanded the expulsion of the Juventus player for an infraction. Rabiot hit the opponent at the knee, with the cleats of his boot, but was only punished with a yellow card and VAR did not interfere in the bid. For crossing the pitch to complain to the referee, Villarreal’s goalkeeper Rulli was also yellow.