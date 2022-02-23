Karina Watanabe’s Health Expenses

Hi everyone, it’s me again, Karina Karen Watanabe. As many already know, I have several comorbidities and this prevents a lot of my daily things, even study and work. I have chronic, rare and still active Lyme Disease (it can deactivate and come back years later), but with incorrect treatment, it has led to neurological sequelae, heart problems, various allergies and other affected organs, in which lupus contributed.

In December, I got to do the vakinha but the money was almost all spent on hospital bills for hospitalization (hospitalization October/November 2021) in Portuguese charity, medicines (spent more than R$3000.00), exams, locomotion and medical appointments, because I need to be treated by specialists and referrals for the diseases I have. This month, to research other comorbidities in which the tick transmitted, the value is R$5196.00, and I am not able to afford this amount, as all the other money was used to things mentioned like that. For next month, I won’t be able to afford the continuous use drugs that have increased in price.

Last month, the value of the medical consultation was increased without the right to medical return, which makes me spend, in the month, more than R$1200.00 reais only on one doctor, the other is R$1000 and the other R$900.00 .

Anyway, I will leave attached the bruises that show the Lyme disease symptom and other symptoms also returned with greater intensity. I will also leave some of the bills I paid at the pharmacy and also, for exams.