Laís regrets the fight with Arthur in Game of Discord

In the early hours of this Tuesday (22), Laís Caldas needed to be supported by Douglas Silva after the Game of Discord in BBB22. In the dynamic, the sister accused Arthur Aguiar of being afraid to face a wall against Jade Picon and ended up regretting the words used.

+ To leverage prime time, Globo uses indigenous people, music and natural beauty

Douglas apologized to Laís for giving her one of the negative plates in the dynamic. “I don’t feel right exchanging a sane idea with you and then casting a vote there. I have to be in the game, but I also have to look for reasons,” he said.

“Of course I started to play in one way, but I don’t know how to play the way many know, strategically. I’m learning”, said Douglas Silva.

+ Mariana Ferrão vents and says she felt raped on a Globo show

“For us, as much as we’re talking about the game there, the person can take it personally and it’s not personal, it’s about the game. And even talking about the game can hurt people. When I talked to Arthur, I started to get excited. And I didn’t want that,” Laís said.

“I came to talk to you more so you can calm down about me, because until this moment I said: ‘oops, I’ve turned the page, I don’t want to vote for Laís anymore, otherwise I’ll keep massacring the girl’. You know I like you. I don’t hide the game anymore”, revealed the City of God actor.