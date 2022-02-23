Largest cruise ship in the world will make 1st voyage in March | Tourism and Travel

After three years under construction, the world’s largest cruise ship is ready to make its maiden voyage on March 4th.
The “Wonder of the Seas”, which is 362 meters long, will depart Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for a seven-night journey to the Caribbean and then already have voyages scheduled in May to Barcelona, Spain and Rome.
Wonder of the Seas will feature pools with Caribbean decor and live music — Photo: Royal Caribbean
The vessel, built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, was received by Royal Caribbean’s Wonder in January this year. The ship, with 18 decks, is capable of sailing with 6,988 passengers and 2,300 crew.
“We are excited to introduce guests around the world to Wonder of the Seas and its world-class features after a six-year process,” Mark Tamis, senior vice president of hotel operations at Royal Caribbean International, told CNN Travel.
Illustrative image of the Wonder of the Seas bar and lounge chairs. — Photo: Royal Caribbean
Over the past two years, the cruise industry has been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) raised cruise travel to the highest risk level in late December, because of increased infections among passengers and crew with the Ômicron variant.
In January 2022, however, agency guidance became optional for a large number of ships. Earlier this month, the CDC lowered the risk from Level 4 to Level 3, meaning that people must now be fully vaccinated against Covid in order to travel.
