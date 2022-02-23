Larissa agrees with Jessi and Nat’s criticism of the discord

In a chat on the fourth lollipop of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Larissa opined about the criticism she received yesterday in the discord game. In the dynamics, Jessilane and Natália said that the former glass resident “doesn’t win at all” and pointed out that the Pernambuco woman said she went to reality to move the game, but in the group vote on the last wall, she entered the consensus of indicating Jessilane, who had already been in the hot seat twice.

Who raised the matter was Slovenia, asking what Larissa thought of the arguments of the “godmothers” and what she extracted from the criticism.

“I thought it was fair,” Larissa replied. “I woke up this morning and thought a lot. They are right. I came in order to move the game around and in the beginning, in the first week, I felt very lost in relation to the game, in relation to which I was also feeling lonely and I still feel. I’ve been having more contact with you and it’s like I said before, that I’m not anyone’s priority here because I arrived with a month of the program.”

Eslô pondered that the relationships were already created when Larissa arrived. Brunna Gonçalves interfered and said that it is also not a priority for anyone in the house, but that she knows that the brothers in the lollipop room want to protect her. Larissa then replied that Ludmilla’s wife has an advantage because she has been in the house longer and that she would have priority if Slovenia won the angel, for example.

“I came with the intention of moving the game and I could have put my foot down and continued with my thought, which I had given the idea in the afternoon, which was to go to the boys and PA”, said Larissa, about the formation of the seawall.

Eslô said that, in the game of discord, he agreed with Nat and Jessi, but that now he sees another side: that Larissa was one of the only sisters of the fourth lollipop to cite another voting option and that, at the time of the wall formation, only did what was best to protect his allies.

I haven’t had a chance to talk to her since yesterday, but I’m going to talk to her. It’s not that I didn’t want to move the game. I moved the game, but I moved it the way I thought was right at the time. Larissa

“For me, Larissa is playing, but she’s playing with us”, evaluated Miss Pernambuco.

“I’m playing with you and I’m playing my way”, concluded the new sister.