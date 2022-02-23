Last palindrome of the decade is today: 22/02/2022 | Science

Today’s date defines the last palindrome of the decade of the format adopted in Brazil: day, month, year . This means that when we look individually at the figures that mark this Tuesday in a Gregorian calendar, we can read the date backwards and forwards in the same way: 2 2 0 2 2 0 2 2 .

The last event of its kind happened on February 2, 2020. The next one in another decade, on February 3, 2030 (03022030).

On the other hand, palindromes that have only two different digits, like today’s, are rarer.

Mathematician Julia Jaccoud explains that the next of kind is far from happening.

“We will still have several palindromes, but all of them with more than two digits. The next one with exactly two digits will only occur in the 22nd century, on December 21, 2112 (12/21/2112)”, he explains.

The term palindrome comes from the Greek: palin (again, with repetition, in reverse) + dromo (path, course, track), explains Professor Sérgio Nogueira.

Some dictionaries, such as Houaiss, consider that the word refers only to a “phrase or word that can be read, indifferently, from left to right or vice versa”.

In this case, we have as an example in Portuguese the following words and expressions: bone, SUS, Mussum, Ana, radar, Rome is love, help me I got on the bus in Moroccoamong many others.

For digits that can be read in direct or reverse order, Houaiss adopts another term: capicua.

A curiosity: the last such event in this century will be in a leap year, on February 29. Check out the list of upcoming dates below, all in February:

February 3, 2030 (03022030)

February 13, 2031 (13022031)

February 23, 2032 (23022032)

February 4, 2040 (04022040)

February 14, 2041 (14022041)

February 24, 2042 (24022042)

February 5, 2050 (05022050)

February 15, 2051 (15022051)

February 25, 2052 (25022052)

February 6, 2060 (06022060)

February 16, 2061 (16022061)

February 26, 2062 (26022062)

February 7, 2070 (07022070)

February 17, 2071 (17022071)

February 27, 2072 (27022072)

February 8, 2080 (08022080)

February 18, 2081 (18022081)

February 28, 2082 (28022082)

February 9, 2090 (09022090)

February 19, 2091 (19022091)

February 29, 2092 (29022092) – leap year

