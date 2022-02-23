Last Sandero RS will be incorporated into Renault’s collection







Renault Sandero RS Finale Photo: Renault/Disclosure

The latest Renault Sandero RS will be incorporated into the French automaker’s historical collection in Brazil. Launched in 2015, the sports hatch stopped being produced in December last year after six years on the market. In addition to the low sales, the end of the Sandero RS is also due to the new emissions rules for the Proconve L7, which came into effect in January 2022.

The last unit of the sports hatch has the special RS Finale kit, which was intended for the last 100 units of the Sandero RS produced. One of the highlights is the 100/100 plate on its center console, certifying the vehicle as the last unit produced. The sports car joins the other 15 vehicles that are displayed on a rotating basis at the four factories and at the main reception of the Ayrton Senna Complex, in São José dos Pinhais (PR).





Renault do Brasil’s historical collection includes models that tell different moments and nuances of the brand, including locally produced vehicles, concept cars and even a Formula 1 car. representative of the history of the brand in Brazil and in the world. Preserving the trajectory of a vehicle produced for enthusiasts passionate about the brand is a source of pride for all of us at Renault”, says Caique Ferreira, Communications Director at Renault do Brasil.

Launched in 2015, the Sandero RS was the first Renault Sport model designed and produced outside France. The highlight of the hatch was the combination of the 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine with 150 hp and 205 Nm of torque and the 6-speed manual transmission. In addition, the Sandero RS also brought adjustments to the suspension, steering, stability control and 4-wheel disc brakes.





On the outside, the look also features exclusive elements of the sporty version, such as the bumper with a more aggressive design and the 17” wheels. According to Renault, the Sandero RS accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.0 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 202 km/h. Throughout its trajectory in Brazil, it had more than 4,600 units produced, some of them from the special Racing Spirit series, launched in 2017.

The passion for the model was also expressed by its owners on several track days promoted by Renault along its trajectory. In 2018, on RS Track Day, held at the Interlagos Circuit, 192 units of the Sandero RS 2.0 were gathered, making it the largest meeting of Renault Sport models ever made in the world.





The last 100 units of the model received a special kit called “RS Finale”. In the kit, the last customers received a poster in the blueprint style of the sports car, as well as items from the RS brand – cap, key chain, squeeze bottle and wallet. In addition to these items, the kit brought a numbered metal plate, to be affixed to the center console, identifying that that RS is one of the last produced. The name Finale was already adopted by Renault in a final edition of the Megane RS 275.