Learn how to listen to your favorite music offline on Spotify

Music streaming models came to really replace the old way of listening to music through discs and CDs. Now, you can find huge catalogs with an almost complete variety of all possible discs. It is even possible listen to music offline on Spotify.

With this, users can have remarkable experiences with their favorite music, even without internet access. The measure even saves mobile data, since the download is prior and does not involve the consumption of your internet at all.

Read more: Listen to music for free through music apps.

How to download music on Spotify?

The whole process is very simple, so you just need to anticipate the moments when you will be offline, to save the songs beforehand. After all, it would be impossible to fully use Spotify’s platform without access to networks. However, the application allows you to download the songs to listen to them when you are not connected.

So, tap the album or playlist you want to save on your device for offline listening. Then note that there is a download icon next to the heart where you can save the discs to your library. Then, just click on the button to download all available tracks.

In addition, you can configure offline playback by tapping the gear icon on the app’s homepage. Then, head to “Audio Quality”, click on “Download” and choose which quality level you like. However, be aware that more data will be spent as the quality is higher.

How to listen offline?

So that you can listen to the songs without being connected to networks, go to settings again and turn on the “Offline” switch. This will allow you to be able to open all downloaded items and listen to them without the need for internet. By using this tactic, you will be able to schedule trips and times when you will necessarily be off. Even because being without internet doesn’t have to be synonymous with lack of fun!