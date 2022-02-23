Leila’s jet could cost up to BRL 300 million

During the Club World Cup final, which took place on February 12 in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), Leila Pereira, president of Palmeiras, traveled to accompany the team in a private Falcon 8X plane.

The jet, registration PR-JRY, is registered in the name of Crefipar, the holding company that controls Crefisa, owned by the billionaire and her husband, José Roberto Lamacchia.

The model’s starting price is around US$ 59 million (R$ 300 million), and it can fly up to about 12,000 km without having to stop to refuel. This is much more than the Boeing 737 Max 8 (6,570 km) and Airbus A320neo (6,390 km) models, frequently seen by Brazilian airports.

Departing from São Paulo, the Falcon 8X can reach London (England), New York (USA), or any country in South America and Africa without having to stop. Its speed is 685 km/h, and it can fly at an altitude of up to 15,545 meters with 14 people on board.

Leila’s trip was made in stops to Abu Dhabi, host of the World Cup. According to the plane’s flight records, it departed São Paulo, made a stop in Cabo Frio (RJ) and left for Paris (France) on January 31.

From there, on February 4, the aircraft left for Abu Dhabi, where it remained until February 13. The return was made via Lisbon, taking off on the 14th bound for São Paulo.

At the service of the club

Coach Abel Ferreira traveled to Portugal on a jet provided by Leila Image: Reproduction

Thanks to the Falcon 8X’s intercontinental autonomy, it was possible for coach Abel Ferreira to visit his family in Portugal in March 2021. Faced with the coach’s difficulty in getting a flight to Europe, the club’s president (then advisor) lent the plane so that Abel could travel to Europe.

“When I found out about Abel’s difficulty in traveling to Portugal, I offered him our plane. I am very happy to be able to help our coach find his family at such a difficult time for all of us,” Leila said at the time.

customizable interior

The interior of the Crefipar plane used by Leila is light in color, with golden details. Manufacturer Dassault offers a factory design with three separate spaces inside, which can contain a shower in the rear and a rest area for the crew in the front.

It is still possible to configure it with a private bedroom, bed, sofas and dining room, depending on what the owner wants and can afford.

One of the differentiators is the silent interior of the Falcon 8X. With all engines running, the noise in the passenger cabin is approximately 49 decibels, the equivalent of a normal voice conversation.

trijet

Falcon 8X, from French manufacturer Dassault Image: Publicity/Dassault

Unlike most planes seen in airports around the world, which have one, two or four engines, the Falcon 8X is a trijet, that is, it has three engines. This is largely due to the design of the model, which allows for greater safety in the event of a failure of one of the engines.

With this configuration, the plane becomes more reliable for, for example, intercontinental trips, flying over the ocean with another safety factor, being able to fly with only two engines if necessary. As they are located in the back, away from the main cabin, this contributes to a quieter interior.

Passion

The businesswoman appears in several photos on her social networks on her plane. In one of the most recent records, she wrote “Partiu Montevideo!! ??”, where the 2021 Libertadores da América final was held.

At the time, the team was crowned champion of the dispute, and had traveled to the country on a Gol flight chartered with the number G3-9920, an allusion to the years that alviverde had won the competition until then: 1999 and 2020.

Weverton, from Palmeiras, in a plane by Leila Pereira Image: Reproduction

Whenever necessary, the businesswoman’s plane is used to help Palmeiras. In addition to coach Abel Ferreira, players and club directors have also flown in the businesswoman’s Falcon 8X.

In October 2020, vice president Paulo Buosi and then football director Anderson Barros traveled with Leila on the businesswoman’s plane to Ecuador. The objective was to try to close the hiring of coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez.

In November of that same year, the plane made a pilgrimage to guarantee the presence of players Weverton and Gustavo Gómez in a match against Ceará. The plane picked up Weverton in Uruguay and, subsequently, Gustavo Gómez boarded in Paraguay bound for Fortaleza (CE).

Both sportsmen participated in games with the respective teams of each country in the days before the departure of Palmeiras.

Datasheet

Base value: Starting at $59 million

Passengers (default setting): 12 (plus two crew members)

Range (maximum distance flown): 11,945 km

Maximum speed: 685 km/h

Maximum flight altitude: 15,545 meters

Length: 24.46 m

Height: 7.94 m

Wingspan (distance from one wing tip to the other): 26.29 m

Maximum take-off weight: 33 tons

Interior of the Dassault Falcon 8X configured with a double bed Image: Publicity/Dassault

Command cabin of the Falcon 8X trijet, from French manufacturer Dassault Image: Publicity/Dassault