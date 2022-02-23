Lexa revealed Arthur Aguiar’s betrayals to Maíra Cardi; understand

The internet made noise upon discovering that the singer Lexa was responsible for telling her friend Maira Cardi her husband’s betrayals, Arthur Aguiar. Who made the infidelity public was Maíra herself, who made a series of videos on her social networks at the time.

According to the columnist Leo DiasMaíra will participate in the program The Hour of the Lightfrom Record TV, which will be shown soon, and reveals that Lexa told her about the betrayals of her husband and current participant of the BBB 22. According to UOL, there were more than 50 acts of infidelity.

At the time she discovered her husband’s infidelity, Maíra Cardi even claimed that Arthur had relationships with prostitutes while she was still breastfeeding the couple’s daughter, Sophia. The two even separated, but Maíra forgave her husband. Today they are together and she is campaigning for her to stay in the BBB 22 house.

Lexa explains how she revealed Arthur Aguiar’s betrayal to Maíra Cardi

This afternoon (22), Lexa expressed herself through her Twitter. The singer explains that she has always been friends with Maíra and did not think twice before saying that her husband was being unfaithful. “I have always been very good friends with Maira and as a friend when I found out, I immediately told her. The story exploded and I was always on my own,” Lexa wrote.

Guys, I saw that you are tagging me in some posts regarding @mayracardi and @Aguiarthur … I’ve always been VERY good friends with Maira and as a friend when I found out at the same time I told her. The story exploded and I was always on my own… (cont’d) — Lexa (@LexaOficial) February 22, 2022

After the couple got back together, Lexa says she walked away from Maíra because she was in an uncomfortable situation. However, after messages from Arthur himself thanking her for what she did, the singer approached her friend again.

(Cont’d) I gave her support and in the course of everything they came back and I automatically walked away because I didn’t feel comfortable with the whole situation… It took a while and about 5 months ago I received a message from him @Aguiarthur thanking me for talking .. (cont’d) — Lexa (@LexaOficial) February 22, 2022

In the audio he said that through my revelation he can become a better person, closer to God and who understood all his mistakes… Now I and @mayracardi we are close again, i cheer every day for her happiness, and i felt he was sincere in the audio — Lexa (@LexaOficial) February 22, 2022

Finally, Lexa ends by saying that she really hopes for the couple’s happiness and believes in Arthur’s true change.