Lexa revealed Arthur Aguiar’s betrayals to Maíra Cardi; understand

The internet made noise upon discovering that the singer Lexa was responsible for telling her friend Maira Cardi her husband’s betrayals, Arthur Aguiar. Who made the infidelity public was Maíra herself, who made a series of videos on her social networks at the time.
According to the columnist Leo DiasMaíra will participate in the program The Hour of the Lightfrom Record TV, which will be shown soon, and reveals that Lexa told her about the betrayals of her husband and current participant of the BBB 22. According to UOL, there were more than 50 acts of infidelity.
At the time she discovered her husband’s infidelity, Maíra Cardi even claimed that Arthur had relationships with prostitutes while she was still breastfeeding the couple’s daughter, Sophia. The two even separated, but Maíra forgave her husband. Today they are together and she is campaigning for her to stay in the BBB 22 house.
Lexa explains how she revealed Arthur Aguiar’s betrayal to Maíra Cardi
This afternoon (22), Lexa expressed herself through her Twitter. The singer explains that she has always been friends with Maíra and did not think twice before saying that her husband was being unfaithful. “I have always been very good friends with Maira and as a friend when I found out, I immediately told her. The story exploded and I was always on my own,” Lexa wrote.
After the couple got back together, Lexa says she walked away from Maíra because she was in an uncomfortable situation. However, after messages from Arthur himself thanking her for what she did, the singer approached her friend again.
Finally, Lexa ends by saying that she really hopes for the couple’s happiness and believes in Arthur’s true change.