Livelo and LATAM Pass offer up to 60% extra points in boomerang campaign

THE livelo it’s the LATAM Pass started yet another boomerang campaign, offering up to 60% extra points! Until next Monday, February 28, anyone who transfers Livelo points to the LATAM Pass will be able to receive up to 30% extra points, in addition to the possibility of receiving an additional 30% points back in their Livelo account if they are a Club subscriber. Livelo.

Campaign mechanics

Extra points on the LATAM Pass:

30% extra points – all LATAM Pass customers

Extra points at Livelo:

20% extra points back on Livelo account – Livelo customers

+

– Livelo customers + 10% extra points – Club Livelo subscribers.

transfer simulation

See below a best-case transfer simulation (for LATAM Pass customers and Clube Livelo subscribers):

You send 100,000 Livelo points to the LATAM Pass;

Receive 130,000 points on the LATAM Pass;

Get 30,000 points back to your Livelo account.

Can we consider that in practice this bonus would be approximately 86% on the LATAM Pass?

Yea! In this example, after receiving the Livelo points back in the Livelo account, it is as if you had only used 70,000 Livelo points (since you transfer 100,000 and receive 30,000 points back) to generate 130,000 LATAM Pass points – that is, a final bonus of approximately 86%.

How to participate

Register for the campaign (the option of the opt-in will be available on the promotion page); transfer at least 20 thousand Livelo points to your LATAM Pass account until Monday (28); The extra points will be credited within 15 working days after the end of the campaign.

Note: the page has shown instability to register for the promotion.

campaign details

There is no limit of points to be transferred;

The limit for extra points is 500,000 points, with 250,000 extra points in the LATAM Pass program and 250,000 extra points in the Livelo program;

Extra points will be credited within 15 working days after the offer ends;

Points will be valid for 24 months in both programs. If you are a Club Livelo subscriber with the “Points do not expire” mode active, your points never expire.

See the full regulation at this link.

Is it worth transferring points to the LATAM Pass?

As we have always commented, it is worth keeping an eye on the boomerang-style campaigns, given the amount of points that were actually used to make the transfer and the points that will be received in the LATAM Pass. However, be aware that the current promotion offers a less aggressive bonus compared to the last one where it was possible to accumulate a total of 133% bonus compared to the current 86%.

Before transferring your points, we recommend that you simulate ticket emissions and analyze the availability for the trip you want, so you will have an estimate of the amount of points you will need to redeem.

Also consider that, despite showing availability on its website, the LATAM system is experiencing instabilities and does not allow you to finalize some issues of flights from partner companies online, being necessary to contact the call center to attempt the rescue.

Remembering that the campaign is valid until Monday (28) and you need to register for the offer before transferring points.

Thinking about taking advantage of this opportunity?