Lost Ark: Here’s how to get a character at level 50 for free

One of the most fun things about MMORPGs is the possibility of enjoying the same adventure with several different classes, discovering the advantages of each one’s challenges, and which one suits your style best.

However, repeating the journey of leveling up and getting good gear for all your heroes over and over again can be tiring, and that’s where the Powerpass mechanic of Lost Ark proves to be interesting, allowing you to get a character for free at level 50. Want to better understand how this works? Then check out our guide below!

What is Powerpass?

Source: Smilegate RPG

The feature is nothing more than a way to help a player’s alternative adventurers quickly progress, giving the chance to automatically bring a character to level 50 without having to go through the entire main campaign again, and in that way, enjoy the world. of the game with different classes.

How do I get this in Lost Ark?

Getting it is simpler than you can imagine. All the user needs to do is complete the main quest, Ealyn’s Gift. After that, the Vern Powerpass Token will be available in the in-game mailbox.

How to use Powerpass?

Source: Smilegate RPG

After getting the token, first you choose the character you want to improve and click on the yellow button at the bottom of the screen. Then complete the mission Adventurer’s Pathwhich will provide you with the gear you need to progress through the endgame content.

And it is worth remembering that, when using the Powerpass, other will be sent to your mailbox! summing up: two characters at level 50 in the range! There, done! You can now enjoy the wonders of Arkesia with its new characters!

