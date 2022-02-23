Ludmilla tried everything, but didn’t save Brunna from elimination

While Brunna Gonçalves made a discreet participation in “BBB 22” (TV Globo), his wife, Ludmilla, tried everything to keep the dancer in the house. Lud defended his love with tooth and nail from accusations of being a “plant” in the game, but her efforts were not enough to save her.

Brunna went to the wall for the first time on Sunday, along with Paulo André and Gustavo. She was eliminated, being the fifth participant to leave the program by choice of the public.

Remember everything that singer Ludmilla did to save her wife from elimination — all strategies failed:

“It became fashionable to call my Bru ‘green'”

At the beginning of February, Lud gave netizens an ear pull who were calling his wife a “plant” – or “green”, in reference to the artist’s eponymous song. She even hinted that people were criticizing the dancer to attract likes.

Is this where it became fashionable to call my Bru green? Because you know that I follow the ‘BBB’ almost 24 hours and I see at least 5 people there who don’t deliver anything, and you keep quiet. She has a very accurate reading of the game, she never fails to speak her mind, she speaks to whoever has to speak and is still a huge hottie. ludmilla

“‘Oh, but I watch pay-per-view and I don’t see any of that’. You’re watching it wrong,” she concluded.

“Brazil is not ready for this woman”

Since the beginning of criticism of Brunna, Ludmilla has used her social networks to counterattack. When the dancer was the subject of a joke in the painting “Big Therapy”, by comedian Paulo Vieira, she snarled:

“You can talk about Bru, yes, Paulo Vieira! In fact, here on Twitter we only talk about her”, he wrote. “Imagine if it wasn’t a plant?”, he asked.

Brazil is not ready for this woman and for forces that are not brute, but you are not ready for this conversation. Ludmilla, about Brunna

“Already she’s coming”

The funk artist wasn’t afraid to take on even Boninho, Rede Globo’s television director, to defend Brunninha.

The “big boss” published a tweet making fun of the sister’s “plant” status and Lud’s defense. “BBB’s house has synthetic lawn, but we water the plants every other day,” read the post, accompanied by a drawing of a doll watering a vase of flowers.

“That’s it, big boss”, replied the singer. “Keep watering, because the watered plant blooms. And it’s coming soon.”

“Who in this ‘BBB’ isn’t a plant?”

When Brunna fell to the wall, Ludmilla put the rescue operation in full swing. This time, the singer stopped claiming that the wife “is not a plant”, and proposed another thesis.

In Instagram stories, she asked fans that in the ‘BBB’ that it was not a plant. Joking, Lud said that Boninho chose the cast in Floresta da Tijuca and reinforced that the difference between Brunna and the other plants, were the expectations: “A lot of people were waiting for Bru to enter the BBB, because that’s what the crowd expects of our color, expects from our race, which is to make a shack, is to be quarrelsome, is to be a difficult person to live with”, he said.

And Brunna was completely different, she is loved by the house. She takes a stand when she has to take a stand. She’s not afraid to go to the game. If she was afraid she wouldn’t have answered the Big Phone. ludmilla

“Brunna has character, she has personality. She took great care of me out here. I’m in love with this woman. She knows how much I’m persecuted out here, too. And that care she took with me”, praised Lud.

The BBB makes clear the two ways that society likes to watch the black woman: as a victim or as an angry one. As a victim, ibope and false reception. As angry, cancellation. Bru, good to see you “plant”! Quiet and at peace with your values ​​?? #FICABRUNNA — LUDMILLA (@Ludmilla) February 21, 2022

Until Marcos Mion

Ludmilla was a guest on the last “Caldeirão” (TV Globo) and played a joke with presenter Marcos Mion backstage. In a video posted on social media, the comedian gave the singer 30 seconds to defend Brunna’s stay on “BBB 22” — in a parody of the dynamics that take place on the show.

But the joke was seen as “impartiality” by the public on the networks. Many criticized the fact that Mion gave space to the defense of Brunna, but did not do the same for the other walled (Gustavo and Paulo André). The video has been deleted.

Mion has been my friend for years, but gnt can’t joke about BBB. Brunna is my wife, but I can’t defend. But you can distill all the hate in the world, fighting for people you don’t even know and treating a TV show wall like it’s a crime trial + https://t.co/FXS4cvWWmg — LUDMILLA (@Ludmilla) February 22, 2022

“If Bru stays, there will be a new Lud Session”

The singer made it clear that she does “anything to [Brunna] “I don’t make a video asking people to vote for me even when I’m running for an award, but for Brunna to stay on the ‘BBB’ I do everything, I’m in love with this woman”, he said.

And she showed her dedication on social media when she promised a music release as a reward for fans who managed to keep Brunna in the house.

“If Bru stays on this wall, I’ll do a new Lud Session. There will be a new Lud Session, with a really cool person. It’s up to you now”, he promised. “And I’m not kidding,” she pointed out.

Lud Session is the name of Ludmilla’s acoustic performance project, which brings together partnerships with artists such as Glória Groove and Xamã.

“What did you expect from me right now?”, he asked.

Ludmilla’s attempts to keep Brunna on the program generated a wave of criticism and accusations of “buying” votes. Part of the public considered unfair the promise to release a Lud Session as a reward for the dancer’s permanence and came to speak of a “halter vote”.

It is very sad to have to, once again, use a platform that should be for me to connect with my fans, have fun and leave you, who like my work, connected to the news, to ask for an end to all this unnecessary hate. — LUDMILLA (@Ludmilla) February 22, 2022

The singer published an outburst in response to the cursing late this afternoon.

Ever since Brunna received the invitation to the BBB, which I supported and encouraged, one of the biggest fears she had was how it could reflect on our family, and especially on me, a public figure who, in 10 years of career, suffers inhuman persecution. (…) I really wanted to understand, from my heart, what did you expect from me at that moment? A joint effort to get my wife out of the program? That I didn’t speak up? That I didn’t support a dream of a person who, in recent years, has been living mine together with me? ludmilla

“What makes me sad about all this is that no matter what I do, a portion of the internet will always interpret it in a negative way”, lamented the artist. “And now, with all the exposure of Bru in the program, it was no different”, she defined.

The singer also assured that, “regardless of the result of the wall”, his wife would still have family, friends and Ludmilla herself to love her on the outside.