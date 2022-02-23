Luis Castro’s club assures the coach’s permanence after Corinthians and Botafogo’s interests

Qatar’s Al-Duhail issued a statement on Wednesday morning to deny that coach Luis Castro is leaving the club. On its official website, the team said it had received “many offers” for the captain’s services, but that the Portuguese will remain in the position until the end of his contract in June.

“The club’s management has noticed recurrent news in the recent period about the departure of coach Luis Castro. Al-Duhail’s management confirms that it has received many offers requesting the coach’s services. However, Al Duhail confirms his adherence to him until the end of his contract with the club.“, says the statement.

With the Qataris’ position, Castro’s departure would depend solely and exclusively on the payment of a termination fine of around R$7 million. Corinthians, which agreed with Vítor Pereira on Tuesday, negotiated directly with the coach last week, but did not want to settle this debt..

On social media, some Corinthians fans mocked the fact that Botafogo was at the forefront of negotiations for Luis Castro. Some even tagged the Rio club in the Qatari team’s post and asked where John Textor, an American who bought the command of General Severiano’s team, was.

The main question was how Botafogo would have given Corinthians a hat if Luis Castro should stay in the current team, with the right to a small feud that seems to arise on the internet. Cariocas are still without a coach.

See some tweets about the case

Playback/Twitter

Playback/Twitter

Playback/Twitter

Playback/Twitter

Playback/Twitter

See more at: Ball Market.