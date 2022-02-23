Macron proposes Putin and Biden summit on Ukraine, and both accept, says French government – News









The presidents of France, Emmanuel Macron, and Russia, Vladimir Putin, spoke for an hour on Sunday night (20), for the second time that day, to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, announced the Elysee. Macron also spoke with US President Joe Biden. According to the French government, both Putin and Biden would have accepted a summit between them to seek a diplomatic consensus to try to avoid an armed conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Macron had spoken with Putin for about two hours in the afternoon, as part of discussions between heads of state on the Ukraine issue. In the evening, the French president spoke with Biden for about 15 minutes.

“They discussed ongoing diplomacy and deterrence efforts in response to Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders,” the White House said in a statement.

The summit will only take place if there is no Russian army invasion of Ukrainian territory.













diplomatic efforts

Russia and Ukraine on Sunday urged diplomatic efforts to avert war to be stepped up, but exchanged accusations over responsibility for escalating hostilities on the front line separating Ukrainian territory from areas controlled by pro-Russian rebels.

After French President Emmanuel Macron had a lengthy telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodmyr Zelensky, both Moscow and Kiev called for more dialogue.











Western countries led by the United States accuse Russia of deploying more than 150,000 troops across Ukraine’s border to launch an attack, and Washington often reiterates that the invasion could take place “at any moment”.

The French presidency described Sunday's talks as one of the "last possible and necessary efforts to avoid a major conflict in Ukraine".











Those exchanges come amid escalating hostilities in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatists who rose up against Kiev are fighting a conflict that has killed more than 14,000 people since 2014.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken responded that President Joe Biden is willing to “meet” Putin, “at any time, in any format, if it helps to avoid war.”

During the first conversation with Macron, which lasted an hour and 45 minutes, Putin blamed “provocations” by the Ukrainian government for the escalation of fighting with separatists in the east of that country, the Kremlin reported.

Putin also called on NATO and the United States to “take seriously” Russia’s security demands, such as withdrawing its military infrastructure from Eastern Europe and a veto on Ukraine’s entry into the alliance.

Finally, the Russian Presidency reported that both leaders “agreed that it was advisable to intensify the search for solutions through diplomatic channels”.

The Élysée Palace reported that the two leaders agreed on "the need to give priority to a diplomatic solution to the current crisis and to do everything possible to achieve it".













second conversation

Macron and Putin’s second conversation on Sunday night lasted an hour, the French presidency said.

The French president also spoke for 15 minutes with Biden. The White House indicated that the two leaders spoke about “ongoing efforts at diplomacy and deterrence”, without giving further details.

After the call with Macron, Zelensky called for an “immediate” ceasefire and called an urgent meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group that includes Ukraine, Russia and the Osce (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe).

Osce called an emergency meeting for this Monday (21). These diplomatic contacts come after fears that the conflict could escalate dominated the first part of the day.

Shortly before the call between Macron and Putin, Belarus announced on Sunday that it would continue joint military exercises with Russia on its territory, close to the border with Ukraine.

The presence of Russian troops on Belarusian territory when they were scheduled to return to their country fueled fears in Western countries that Russia would invade Ukraine and was criticized by the opposition in Minsk.

Moscow had announced that its troops would withdraw from Belarus on Sunday after a series of military exercises.



explosions

AFP correspondents heard artillery blasts on the front line separating Kiev’s forces from separatist troops on Saturday night.

In Zolote, a border town in the Lugansk region, an AFP journalist found residents seeking shelter in a rudimentary basement.

In line with the tone of the United States and NATO, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Russia was preparing what could be “the biggest war in Europe since 1945”. He also warned that the invasion would not only attack Ukraine from the east, but also from the north, from Belarus, to “surround Kiev”, he said in an interview with the BBC.

Meanwhile, the President of the European Council, Belgian Charles Michel, declared on Sunday that Western countries cannot “indefinitely offer an olive branch while Russia carries out missile tests and continues to accumulate troops” on the Ukrainian border.

The insurgents accused Kiev of wanting to attack them and announced a “general mobilization” of all men in a state of combat. They also ordered the evacuation of civilians to neighboring regions of Russia, a possible prelude to conflict.