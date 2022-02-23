Maíra Cardi exposes audio sent by Arthur Aguiar to Lexa, after singer reveals betrayal – watch

All very well done here! After it came to light that Lexa was responsible for alerting Maíra Cardi about Arthur Aguiar’s betrayals, the coach made a point of recording a sequence of stories talking about her current relationship with the singer. Still, the businesswoman made a point of exposing the audio sent by her husband to the artist, in which he thanks her for having made the revelation about extramarital affairs.

This Tuesday (22), the columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, revealed that Maíra opened the game during the recording of the program “Hora do Faro”, and gave the name of Lexa as the “watershed” in the controversy involving her marriage with Aguiar. Later, the singer explained why she told Cardi about the betrayals, and even mentioned that she received an audio from the actor thanking her, as he had the opportunity to rethink his life, reconnect with God and fix his mistakes. “I felt he was sincere”highlighted the star.

Maíra Cardi recorded stories on her Instagram talking about her friendship with Lexa. “I’m her maid of honor, one of my best friends. She was responsible for one of the biggest and best changes in our lives. Fulfilling her best friend role, she was responsible for Arthur’s change. It was she who opened my eyes. When we love a friend, we want the best for her.” said the coach.

The businesswoman revealed that Arthur Aguiar only knew that it was Lexa who told her everything much later, when he and Maíra had already reorganized their lives. Because of this, he felt a lot of gratitude for the singer. “He was so grateful, because if it hadn’t been for Lexa, he wouldn’t have changed, I wouldn’t have changed, and maybe we wouldn’t be together, we wouldn’t have rebuilt our family.”completed Cardi, before exposing the commented audio recorded by the actor.

Continue after Advertising

In the message he says: “Maybe you don’t know, don’t have that feeling. But I have a gratitude, incredible as it may seem, it may seem strange, for you having told Maíra. I really was totally disconnected from myself. Obviously, so much so that I was doing a lot of completely clueless things. It was almost normal to be explained like that. For you to see the size of the disconnect. I really appreciate you talking to her, because that was the kick-off for a lot of developments.”

“Obviously there were developments that were not legal and very legal developments. But overall, it was very positive for me. Because it allowed me to go through a very necessary process for me, so that I could see and work on various issues within myself, from the past, from my childhood, in short. And for me to have a very genuine encounter with God. I talked a lot about God, but I didn’t have much about God inside me. I really wanted to thank you.” ended the actor in the message.

Watch Maíra Cardi’s stories: